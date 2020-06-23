Anambra assembly shut for three weeks over COVID-19 fear

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anambra House of Assembly was on Tuesday forced to adjourn plenary for three weeks to allow fumigation of offices and surroundings of the assembly complex, as fear of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic heightened in the state.

The resolution for a break was reached at an executive session, and was announced by Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor, during plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anambra had recorded 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 51 recovered cases and nine Coronavirus related deaths.

Gov. Willie Obiano, had in a broadcast on June 11, said that Awka South Local Government Area, where the Assembly Complex is situated, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Okafor said: “We want the whole of the assembly complex to be fumigated.

“We all know that cases of COVID-19 is rising in the state and most of the cases are domicile in Awka South where we are staying.

“The leadership of the House met and agreed that all offices and surroundings of the complex should be fumigated to prevent incidences of COVID-19 in the House.

“And when we resume on July 14, we will strictly enforce the precautionary measures as stipulated in the COVID-19 Law that we passed.”

The speaker urged members to sensitise their constituents on the need to adhere to the stipulated precautionary measures to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

“COVID-19 is real; let us take the message home to our constituents. We need to wear our face masks regularly to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Okafor said. (NAN)

