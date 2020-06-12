Alleged N7.9 billion loot: Okorocha replies EFCC

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has debunked the claim by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC that the sum of 7.9 billion was recovered from him.

EFCC had through its Port Harcourt’s Zonal Head, Usman Imam said the purported N7.9 billion was seized from the former governor during an investigation and that the Imo West Senator should be ready to have his days in court.

However, Okorocha, who is the lawmaker representing Imo West at the Senate, demanded immediate retraction of the allegation by the EFCC.

In a statement by his media adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha also demanded that the Commission should publish the account details of where the purported fund was starched.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“The EFCC as a commission or Mr Usman Imam as a person and Head of Enugu zone then, and today, that of Port Harcourt Zone, of the commission, never recovered N7.9 billion or any other amount of money, from Rochas Okorocha.

“We hold the EFCC and its personnel in very high esteem. And we expect the commission or Mr Imam to take our denial very serious, because Nigerians of goodwill would like to know who is saying the truth or who is lying.

“Where the commission finds out that it had misinformed the public and had also blackmailed the former Imo governor, perhaps unconsciously, we expect the commission or Mr Imam to do the needful, which is to retract the media statement and then tell Nigerians the correct story.

“The N7.9 billion in question must be in bank Accounts. Let the EFCC publish the Accounts’ details without delay.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App