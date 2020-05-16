EFCC donates Diezani’s forfeited building for isolation centre

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over a building forfeited by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, to the Lagos State government for an isolation centre.

It came 12 days after the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) appealed to President Muhammad Buhari to use confiscated stolen assets as isolation centres.

The forfeiture followed an order of a Federal High in Lagos in 2017. The building has six flats of three bedrooms and a boys’ quarter.

It would be recalled that on May 3, 2020, SERAP had urged the president to instruct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abukabar Malami (SAN), to work with appropriate ministries and agencies to identify, publish and use confiscated stolen assets as isolation centres.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Lagos Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mohammed Rabo, stated that the gesture was part of the commission’s social responsibility efforts towards the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu thanked the EFCC for the gesture, noting that it was a welcome collaboration between the federal and Lagos State governments, and assured the agency that the property would be put into good use.

