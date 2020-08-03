Alleged money laundering: Adoke’s trial stalled over amended charges

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN) was stalled on Monday over late filing of an amended charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Adoke was arraigned in February over alleged money laundering valued at N527 million. He was on June 17 re-arraigned alongside businessman, Abubakar Aliyu on seven-count charges.

At the resumed hearing, prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga informed the court that an additional seven-counts have been made against Adoke, making the total counts 14, which he said was as a result of additional evidence, adding that the fresh charges had been served on all the defendants.

The judge criticized the move saying, “from June 17 to July 17, you did nothing.

That means you had one month and didn’t file the amended charge. Just few days to the trial, you filed an amended charge, a few days to when trial is to commence.”

The EFCC alleged that Adoke, who was charged alongside one Abubakar Aliyu had in September 2013 in Abuja accepted payment of the sum of N300m equivalent of the United States Dollars from one Abubakar Aliyu.

Adoke was also alleged to have also in September 2013 in Abuja made a payment of N367,318,800 to one Usman Mohammed Bello.

According to the EFCC, there was payment of N300m and another 13 tranches totaling N50m, and another N80m in 22 tranches.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the N50m and N80m were paid into Unity Bank Plc account number: 0020153263 which was part an “unlawful act”, because the amount exceeded the threshold amounts outside financial institution. The EFCC added that the defendants “intended to conceal the origins of the said funds.”

The offences are contrary to sections 1(a), 15(2) (d), 16(2)(b) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

Trial is expected to continue tomorrow

