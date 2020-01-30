Court grants Adoke N50m bail

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT High Court in Gwagwalada has granted bail to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, SAN in the sum of fifty million naira (N50m).

The judge, Justice Abubakar Idris, also ordered the former AGF to produce one surety in like sum.

The court also granted bail to the second and third defendant.

For the second defendant, Abubakar Aliyu, he was admitted to bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety while the third defendant, Rasky Gbinigie, was admitted to bail in the sum of N10 million.

For all the defendants, the judge ordered that their sureties must be resident of Abuja with landed properties.

Other conditions of bail could however not be ascertained as at the time of filling this report as the judge was barely audible.

The matter was however adjourned at the instance of all parties to March 26 and 27 for definite hearing.

The judge expressed disappointment on the fact that all the parties decided to pick ‘a date that far’.

“I thought by next week, we will start. Anyway, since you have both agreed,” the judge said.

