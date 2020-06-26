Ajimobi’s burial will strictly be a family affair — Aide

ADVERTISEMENT

The burial of former governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi would strictly be a family affair in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Media aide to the former governor, Mr Bolaji Tunji disclosed this on Friday.

Tunji told newsmen in Ibadan that the burial would not hold on Friday and would strictly be a family affair adding that the funeral arrangements will be communicated later.

Daily Trust reports that Ajimobi died on Thursday in Lagos state at the First Cardiologist Consultant; a private COVID-19 approved care facility in Lagos State.

The Lagos state Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed that the former Oyo state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi died of multiple organs failure following complications from COVID-19.

