Air travels: FG reduces arrival time to 1.5hrs ahead of flight

By Chris Agabi 

The Federal Government has reduced arrival time to the airport ahead of flight from three hours to one and a half hours.

Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika made this known on Monday.

Recall that the previous protocol on airport reopening was that passengers should arrive at the airport at least three hours ahead of their flight.

But in a tweet at about 2:33 pm on Monday, the minister said based on the review of operations since 8th of July 2020 when the airports opened, passengers can arrive one and half hour.

“My colleagues & I have reviewed passenger facilitation at our airports; consequently I am happy to announce that, henceforth travellers are to arrive one hour and a half before their departure time for domestic flights. Travellers are advised to check-in online, please” he tweeted.

 

