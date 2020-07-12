Few passengers as Aminu Kano airport reopens

ADVERTISEMENT

Operations have resumed at the Aminu Kano International Airport. The first inbound flight arrived at about 7:40 am on Saturday.

The Air Peace aircraft was the first to land after the resumption of domestic flights conveying a few passengers from Lagos.

“I am glad that domestic flights have resumed, life is gradually coming back to normal, after months of suspension”, said Hajiya Aisha Aminu, one of the passengers on board the flight.

Domestic flight operations were suspended in the country in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two other airlines, Azman and Air Peace also departed the airport at about 11:40 am and 11:47 am respectively to Lagos and Abuja.

Also, a delegation from Abuja which had Senate Committee Chairman on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi, his House of Representatives counterpart, Nnolim Nnaji, and the senators representing Kano South and Kano Central, Kabiru Gaya and Ibrahim Shekarau were in Kano to inspect the compliance of the COVID-19 safety guidelines at the Kano airport .

Daily Trust on Sunday observed that there was strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines by passengers, airport staff and security operatives as issued by the presidential task force and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Hand sanitisers, water and soap were placed at strategic locations all over the airport while security agents ensured that passengers wash hands before entering the terminal and no one allowed in without a face mask.

Passengers’ luggage were also decontaminated at the arrival and departure lounges, with people maintaining social distancing both inside and outside the terminals.

General Manager of Azman Air, Sulaiman Lawal said ticket price remained the same.

“All the airlines have suffered huge revenue loss. You can imagine keeping your planes for over three months, paying for their maintenance without getting anything in return.”

Meanwhile, the minister of aviation Senator Hadi Sirika on Saturday said that Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) is safe to operate.

He stated this in Kano when he led the federal government delegation to inspect the newly built terminal of the airport as well as its readiness for flights resumption.

Similarly, the national coordinator of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu said they are pleased with what they saw at the airport as the aviation authorities have done everything to keep it safe.

