Air Peace flight with 133 passengers makes emergency landing, loses nose gear

An Air Peace flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos experienced a hard landing which caused a tyre burst and damage to the aircraft’s nose wheel at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja Lagos.

The aircraft with 133 passengers and six crew members after making emergency landing reportedly veered off the runway on 18R.

However, passengers on board the flight were safely disembarked while authorities at the airport were swiftly mobilized to the scene.

The incident blamed on “sudden weather change” happened around 11:30 am, causing flight disruptions as the aircraft, a Boeing 737-300 with 5N- BQO, has not been evacuated from the runway as of the time of filing this report.

The 18R is the runway used by international flights while the other runway (18L) is only used for daytime operation at the domestic wing.

Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide who confirmed the incident said Captain Ajibola who commanded the flight and her crew handled the incident professionally.

According to the Airline, Capt. Ajibola noticed sudden weather changes when approaching Lagos and demanded to land on the International runway which is longer and wider than the domestic runway.

In a statement, Olajide said, “After landing safely and rolling to the runway exit, the nose gear developed a problem and partial collapse. The crew notified the airport authorities who quickly ensured the safe disembarkation of the passengers via the passenger door.

“We are committed to the safety of our passengers at all time. We will continue to operate in line with international practices and in accordance with regulatory guidelines. We are being assisted by the various authorities to determine to cause of the incident.”

Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said it was notified of the incident and has commenced investigation.

AIB Commissioner/CEO, Engr. Akin Olateru called for public support, adding, “We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation.”

