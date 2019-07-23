  1. Home
Photos: Air Peace flight loses tyre, nose gear makes emergency landing

An Air Peace flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos experienced a hard landing which caused a tyre burst and damage to the aircraft’s nose wheel at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja Lagos. The aircraft with 133 passengers and six crew members after making emergency landing reportedly veered off the runway on 18R. Photo: Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos 23/7/19
