Again, 1 commissioner, legislator contract COVID-19 in Gombe

The Gombe State Task Force committee chairman on COVID-19, Professor Idris Muhammad has confirmed that another executive member and one member of the state House of Assembly have been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.

Professor Idris Muhammad confirmed at a daily press briefing by the committee that 3,668 have been tested, while 410 turned positive.

He said like Lagos State, Gombe has embarked on massive testing as a result of the number of confirmed cases.

Four commissioners, five members of state House of Assembly and a Special Adviser to the governor were earlier confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

Daily Trust had also reported that the speaker, Ibrahim Sadiq Abubakar also tested positive for the virus.

