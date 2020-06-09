COVID-19: Three commissioners test positive in Gombe, as cases hit 234

ADVERTISEMENT

Three commissioners, five members of the Gombe state House of Assembly and a Special Adviser to the governor have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19

Daily Trust had reported that the speaker, Ibrahim Sadiq Abubakar alongside four other members and Commissioner of Water Resources, Mijinyawa Yahaya tested positive to the virus.

Chairman of the task force, Professor Idris Mohammed, disclosed to newsmen on Tuesday that apart from the five lawmakers, three commissioners and an adviser to the governor have also contracted the virus.

He revealed that the state has recorded 234 positive cases, out of which 134 have been treated and discharged, while 89 are still on admission at various isolation and treatment centres, with 10 deaths.

The task force decried that the cases have been increasing in the state, having recorded 63 new cases within four days.

Professor Mohammed called on members of the public to support the fight against the pandemic and also urged them to voluntarily present themselves for testing which according to him is free of charge.

He added that although the testing kits are expensive, the task force will commence house-to-house search of the COVID-19 suspected cases in order to test them and bring them to the isolation centres for treatment.

The chairman, however, lamented that they lack fund to effectively continue with the fight against the pandemic.

Therefore, he appealed to the state government for more funding in order to continue to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

