After 6 months in prison, Kalu sponsors bill to amend criminal justice law

The Senate, on Wednesday, introduced a bill to amend the Administration of Criminal Justice (ACJ) Act 2015.

The bill, which was read for the first time, was sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North).

Kalu and others were, in December last year, convicted and sentenced for a N7.1bn fraud.

He was released after over six months of incarceration at the Kuje Custodial Centre.

While recalling his experience in prison, the Abia Senator said his stay at the custodial facility gave him an added perspective on matters of justice and injustice in Nigeria.

The former Abia State governor had, while reacting to Supreme Court ruling quashing the judgement that convicted and sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment, vowed to dedicate the rest of his life pursuing justice for all Nigerians.

“Justice for one man or for a few people will no longer be enough in this country.

“A system whereby over 70% of all prison inmates population is made up of people awaiting trial cannot be allowed to continue.

“Situations where innocent people are falsely charged with murder just to get them out of the way does not dignify our country and cannot continue.

“Justice must now mean justice for all.

“That is my pledge to Nigerians,” he said.

