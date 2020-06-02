Court orders release of Orji Uzor Kalu

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the release of a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, from the custodial centre.

Kalu is currently incarcerated at Kuje Medium Custodial Centre following his conviction and sentencing to 12 years imprisonment on December 5, 2019.

He was convicted of N7.1bn fraud with his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited, and a former Director of Finance at the Abia State Government House, Jones Udeogu.

However, the Supreme Court, ruling on an appeal filed by his co-defendant, quashed the trial on the grounds of lack of jurisdiction.

