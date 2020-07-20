Admission into higher institutions starts August 21 – JAMB

ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says higher institutions have been directed to offer admissions to candidates for the 2020/2021 session from August 21, 2020.

This was contained in the guidelines for admission given to heads of higher institutions, released on Sunday by JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin.

According to the guidelines “The 1st and 2nd choices admission exercise be conducted for all institutions from 21st, August 2020 to a later date that would be determined by the Federal Ministry of Education and communicated to all institutions.”

The guidelines said the fixing of the terminal date was due to the uncertainties of COVID-19.

The document further directed institutions to conduct admissions on JAMB’s Central Admission Processing System in collaboration with other regular agencies and that on no account should institutions sell or advertise application forms for admission into programmes.

Institutions are advised not to charge more than N2,000 for post the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination screening.

