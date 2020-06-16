BREAKING: JAMB announces cut-off marks for universities, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20th Policy Meeting on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria has approved 160 and above as the national minimum benchmark for admissions into public universities for the year 2020.

This was disclosed in a virtual meeting held on Tuesday.

140 was also approved as the minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score for admission into private universities.

While 120 UTME score was approved for public polytechnics, a minimum of 100 UTME score was also approved for Colleges of Education, innovative enterprises and institutes.

