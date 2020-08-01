ACF, El’Rufai facilitate with Muslims, urge peace

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Friday felicitated with Muslims on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Emmanuel Yawe, the National Publicity Secretary of the forum said in a statement issued Friday that the forum prayed for the blessings of Allah as the portion of all Muslims and Nigerians during the festive period.

“The forum also calls on all Muslims and Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of peaceful coexistence and being good neighbors to all that come in contact with them.

“The forum prays for President Buhari and all our leaders both national and local in these difficult times of Nigeria,” he said.

Similarly, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appealed to all communities in the state to uphold peace and harmony and urged all citizens to let their faiths incline them to law-abiding conduct.

He made this appeal in an Eid el-Kabir message as he called for prayers for the peace, progress, and development of the country.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai congratulated the Muslim community on the festival of sacrifice.

The statement appealed for reflections on the tradition of deep faith that underscores the festival.

