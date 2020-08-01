  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Buhari has delivered 2015 campaign promises – Gov Bagudu
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari has delivered 2015 campaign promises – Gov Bagudu

By Aliyu M. Hamagam, Birnin Kebbi 
Atiku Bagudu
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has said Nigeria is now better because President Muhammadu Buhari delivered the three cardinal promises he made during the 2015 campaigns.

Bagudu said this in his Sallah massage yesterday in Birnin Kebbi. According to him, the security situation in the country is better than when Buhari took over as president. He added that because of a sustained fight against corruption, accountability had significantly improved.

He said Kebbi was a testimony of the prevailing peace in the country, noting that the state could be adjudged one of the peaceful states in Nigeria.

“Security agencies are making increasing efforts to ensure that there is peace in the country. Currently, there is no territory under the control of insurgents.

Buhari has also succeeded in turning the economy of the country around as he promised,’’ he said.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.