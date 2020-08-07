COVID-19: Court orders Naira Marley to pay N200,000 fine, tender public apology

ADVERTISEMENT

An Abuja Mobile Court has ordered music star, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, to pay N200, 000 as fine for violating COVID-19 protocols in Abuja.

The FCT Administration filed a four-count charge bordering on violation of COVID-19 Guidelines during his concert on June 13 at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja against the Lagos musician.

Magistrate Idayat Akanni ordered Marley to pay the fine after he pleaded guilty to the charges filed against him.

The magistrate further ordered him to publish a public apology in any national newspaper soon.

The concert stirred public condemnation after visuals of the crowd violating social distancing protocols while the city was on eased lockdown over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Although the management of Jabi Mall denied knowledge of the show, the authorities proceeded to seal off the complex following the breach for 10 days before a court ordered its reopening.

Naira Marley allegedly flew into Abuja from Lagos in a chartered plane belonging to Jets Services Ltd booked for a judge travelling to the FCT.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App