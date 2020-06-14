Nigerians react to Naira Marley’s Abuja concert amid COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians on social media have reacted to a music concert hosted in Abuja by Azeez Fashola alias Naira Marley on Saturday.

The “Drive in Concert,” which took place at the Jabi Lake Mall car park, Abuja, from 4pm- 9pm with over 100 FCT residents in attendance to watch Naira Marley as he performed on stage was organised by Play Network Africa.

Most Nigerians who took to their social media handles on Sunday, described the concert as careless disobedience to guidelines amidst the raging Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

The Federal Government had ordered social distancing and inter-state travel ban in Nigeria to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The organisers of the event had initially announced on Instagram (IG) @playnetworkafr, that it was hosting a 100 car capacity event with a maximum of four persons in a car.

However, the event took a turn, when the singer started performing and party lovers stepped out of their cars to party and take videos, pictures.

Nigerians had however, gone on several Social media outlets to express their dissatisfaction on the turn of events, stating how the FG violation by the party attendees could be a threat to other innocent Nigerians who did not attend the event, in relation to the pandemic.

Here are some comments concerned Nigerians left on Twitter.

Naira Marley had a concert in Abuja in the middle of a pandemic and the place was packed full of people Do people not care about their lives or they don't believe covid-19 is real? — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 14, 2020

Naira marley need to be taught a good lesson, nigga used his influence to be give false alarm abt coro in 9ja and get away with it, He attended funke Akindele's house party and get away with it and now he performed at the Capital yesterday??? E be things shaa. — Al'ameen✨ (@Al_ameen_Yabo) June 14, 2020

Many are saying Who’s the president between Naira Marley and Buhari cos they don’t understand what happened at Abuja yesterday 🙄 The citizens are jst stubborn for no reason. Even Trump no fit hold Americans that lead protests. 🤣 Remember Funke Akindele case was not up to dis! — M i a 🧣 (@sisimiaa) June 14, 2020

Despite the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, singer Naira Marley performed on stage at a concert with massive attendance by other Covidiots in Nigeria's capital city Abuja. Cc @OfficialFCTA#NaijaViralz pic.twitter.com/21wc3B7cWZ — Naija Viralz (@NaijaViralz) June 14, 2020

Why should Naira Marley (who seem to like so much walaha) be arrested again when we watched on TV how several government officials who work with the president flout the lockdown rules and nothing happened to them? The Aisha Buhari issue is also about an SA flying around. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 14, 2020

In attendance with Naira Marley from Lagos was Chinonso Opara A.K.A Kim Oprah, Ex-BBNaija housemate as he had shared on his IG page @nairamarley, a video of when he, Kim Oprah and his crew landed Abuja.

The hastag #Nairamarley trended on Twitter, as number one with so many people commenting about the controversial concert.



Those who were unable to get tickets to the venue as all tickets were sold out on Nairabox, stared at the stage from the top car park of the mall for free and partied alongside those who had access to the stage.

