24 hours after Kano court order, Oshiomhole yet to resume office

The embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is yet to resume office 24 hours after a Federal High Court sitting in Kano set aside his suspension as the national chairman of the party.

It could be recalled that an FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja on Wednesday suspended Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the party.

But the Kano High Court voided the suspension and issued an interim injunction for both parties in the case

However, after claiming to have received the Court order, Oshiomhole is yet to resume office.

There has been tight security since the early hours of Friday at the party secretariat located at Blantyre streets in Wuse 2 Abuja.

It was gathered that the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi had deployed the FCT Directorate of the Service and other personnel to the National Secretariat of APC to reinforce the already stationed policemen.

The team arrived some minutes after 4pm with an advance team of five motorbikes.

Oshiomhole’s aides who drove in a tinted Toyota Jeep were denied entry into the party office even after proper identification.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that no fewer than 20 police vans were mounted at the entrance of APC secretariat located at Blantyre streets in Wuse 2, Abuja.

The vans were strategically positioned from the entrance of Blantyre street down to the end of it.

Daily Trust gathered that the reason for the lock-down, is connected to the possible resumption to office by the embattled APC chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomohle.

Policemen and other security agents barred staff and journalists from entering the building of the party secretariat.

Recall than an FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja suspended Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Danlami Senchi who ordered the suspension also asked Oshiomhole, to stop parading himself as the chairman of the party pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal as the national chairman.

The appeal by Oshiomhole against the ruling of an FCT High Court which suspended him from office has not been fixed for hearing.

In a Notice of Appeal No:FCT/HC/CV/837/2020 filed on Wednesday before the Court of Appeal in Abuja, Oshomhole asked the appellate court to allow the appeal and set aside the ruling of the high court delivered on March 4.

Meanwhile a Federal High Court in Kano has restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising any other person aside Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the APC.

Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa gave the ex-parte order yesterday following Wednesday’s ruling of an FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja. Justice Lewis-Allagoa’s order followed an ex-parte motion filed by one Aliyu Muhammad Rabiu and argued on his behalf by his counsel, Johnmary Chukwukasi Jideobi, before the Kano court, court documents sighted by our reporter revealed.

