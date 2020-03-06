Oshiomhole’s suspension: Police, DSS bar staff, journalists from APC secretariat

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 20 police vans have been mounted at the entrance of the All Progressive Congress (APC) secretariat located at Blantyre streets in Wuse 2, Abuja.

The vans were strategically positioned from the entrance of Blantyre street down to the end of it.

Daily Trust gathered that the reason for the lock-down, is connected to the possible resumption to office by the embattled APC chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomohle.

Policemen and other security agents barred staff and journalists from entering the building of the party secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Recall than an FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja suspended Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Danlami Senchi who ordered the suspension also asked Oshiomhole, to stop parading himself as the chairman of the party pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal as the national chairman.

The appeal by Oshiomhole against the ruling of an FCT High Court which suspended him from office has not been fixed for hearing.

In a Notice of Appeal No:FCT/HC/CV/837/2020 filed on Wednesday before the Court of Appeal in Abuja, Oshomhole asked the appellate court to allow the appeal and set aside the ruling of the high court delivered on March 4.

Meanwhile a Federal High Court in Kano has restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising any other person aside Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the APC.

Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa gave the ex-parte order yesterday following Wednesday’s ruling of an FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja. Justice Lewis-Allagoa’s order followed an ex-parte motion filed by one Aliyu Muhammad Rabiu and argued on his behalf by his counsel, Johnmary Chukwukasi Jideobi, before the Kano court, court documents sighted by our reporter revealed.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App