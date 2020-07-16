144 health workers test positive in Kaduna – Official

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 144 health workers have tested positive in Kaduna State since April 2020, the Director, Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Iliyasu Neyu, has said.

Speaking at Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency and Kaduna State COVID-19 Taskforce Media Round Table meeting, Dr Neyu said one of the health workers had died.

He said the state had 6,747 suspected cases and that as of Tuesday, there were 1,016 confirmed cases since the first case reported on April 27, 2020.

“Among these, we have 144 health care workers that have also been affected as a result of coronavirus.

“So far we have treated, managed 652 cases and discharged them following their improvement on the negative test‎.

“We have recorded 16 deaths in the state,” he said.

He added that 615 cases were males, while 401 were females, adding that 76 cases were within the adolescents’ age group.

Dr Neyu further added that presently the state has managed 348 active cases in various treatment centres.

According to him, the virus has spread to ‎15 local government areas of the state.

He also said Kaduna North Local Government Area is one of the worst-hit with 305 cases recorded, adding that some had been managed, treated and discharged.

