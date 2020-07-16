Insecurity: We lost 3 members in Katsina — Health workers

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina State chapter of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria says it has so far lost three of its members to rising insecurity challenges in the state, the chairman, Comrade Muhammad Munnir Suleiman, has said.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina, he said no fewer than seven of their members were abducted and released at various times across the state after payment of various amounts as ransom.

According to him, presently, a 30-year-old health worker with Dandume Local Government Council, Jamilu Ibrahim, has been missing for three years following his kidnap by suspected bandits.

He said since the abduction, over N10 million had been paid as ransom by his parents but he was yet to be released, noting that, “His parents are now no longer have anything to offer.

“It is in view of this that we are calling on the security agencies in the state and the state government to assist in rescuing the abducted health worker,” he said.

He also called on the state government to provide additional security around health facilities, especially those in rural areas.

