  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 1,000 hajj pilgrims at Arafat today
ADVERTISEMENT

1,000 hajj pilgrims at Arafat today

By Latifat Opoola (with agency report) 
Pilgrims hold coloured umbrellas along matching coloured rings separating them as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus while circumambulating around the Kaaba, at the centre of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca yesterday, at the start of the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage. (left) Male pilgrims praying inside the Grand Mosque
Pilgrims hold coloured umbrellas along matching coloured rings separating them as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus while circumambulating around the Kaaba, at the centre of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca yesterday, at the start of the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage. (left) Male pilgrims praying inside the Grand Mosque

One thousand pilgrims performing the 2020 hajj will be at Arafat to listen to the sermon, which is the pinnacle of the hajj rites.

The authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had, last month, stated that it would hold a “very limited” hajj this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had so far recorded over 250,000 cases of coronavirus and over 2,500 deaths.

The authorities had said the hajj rites would be restricted to 1,000 people already present in Saudi Arabia 70 percent of them foreigners and the rest Saudis.

The hajj rites, which began on Wednesday, saw the pilgrims converge on the Mina Valley outside Makkah to commence their spiritual journey of a lifetime.

There were reports that social distancing was observed.

Mina, 7 km northeast of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and within its boundaries, would normally be the site of the world’s largest tent city, accommodating about 2.5 million pilgrims.

However, hajj participation is restricted this year to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and the pilgrims are all Saudis or expatriates who live in the Kingdom.

Those selected to take part in this year’s Hajj were subject to temperature checks and placed in quarantine as they began arriving in Makkah, and health workers sanitized their luggage. (Arab News)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.