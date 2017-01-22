Sunday, January 22, 2017
Menu
Home
News ▼
News
General
International
City News
News by State
Business
Politics
Sports
Columns ▼
Columns
Monday Column
Tuesday Column
Wednesday Column
Thursday Column
Friday Column
Saturday Column
Sunday Column
Editorial ▼
Editorial
Editorial
Letters
Opinion
Feature
Multimedia ▼
Multimedia
Videos
Photos
Weekend Xtras ▼
Weekend Xtras
Media
Relatively Speaking
Satire
Sunday Sermon
Weekend Mag
Sunday Comments ▼
Sunday Comments
Because I care
Global Connection
Penpoint
Politics of Grammar
The Sunday Columns
Wakaman
iReport
Live Blog
Bookshelf
Entertainment
Life Xtra
Ombudsman
Travel & Leisure
Womanhood
Young Trusters
Breaking News
Nigeria: Rainstorm destroys 100 houses, renders many homeless
Dele Alli scores in Spur's draw at Manchester City
AFCON 2017: Gyan heads Ghana into quarter-finals
NSCDC arrests man for inserting electric heater into anus of 10-year-old son
Edo State to build Seaport at Agenebode – Obaseki
Wayne Rooney earns a point for Red Devils at Stoke
Live: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea City stun Liverpool, win 3-2 at Anfield
Peace Corps launch programme to curb killings in Nigeria
President Buhari is alive, not dead — Presidency
.
The presidency has maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari is alive and not dead...
Despite Collecting Billions: Many NASS Members Lack Functional Constituency Offices
Fidelis Mac-Leva, Abuja
Some Use Homes, Shops asConstituency Offices It Shows Lack of Accountability–...
How I got involved in Dasukigate – Gen Isa (rtd)
Hamza Idris
There was an impression that you were going to win when you contested the Kano governorship...
Our lives in the forest – Repentant cattle rustlers
From Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina Some of them who spoke with Daily Trust on Sunday said their...
Sultan, emir caution against inflammatory preaching
Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III and the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji...
News by states
Click on a state to view related news
Top Stories
see more
Police arrest 65 IPOB members in Rivers
Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt
Recession: What states do to boost internal revenue
Kehinde Akinyemi,( Abeokuta), Linus Effiong, (Umuahia), Michael Ogwu, (Lagos), Victor Edozie, (Port
Political future of Igbos rests in APC – Okorocha
.
Presidency dismisses rumours on Buhari’s health conditions
.
Photos
see more
Scenes from the 14th annual Daily Trust Dialogue 3
Scenes from the 14th annual Daily Trust Dialogue (2)
Scenes from the 14th annual Daily Trust Dialogue (1)
Gambia: Nigeria deploys troops, fighter jets
General
see more
In Sokoto, butchers abandoned modern abattoir for the old way
Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto
Princes, not Kings, are not called His Royal Highness
Farooq Kperogi (PhD)
The Niger Delta and the presidency: Of craven vandalism and pyro-terrorism
Saheed Ahmad Rufai
Politics
see more
Unemployment: Applicants in mad rush for senators, reps’ ‘notes’
Ismail Mudashir & Musa Abdullahi Krishi
What sparked southern Kaduna crisis – Kaita
Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Damaturu
PDP expresses confidence in Fayose as Chairman PDP Governors’ Forum
.
Latest News
A passion for the practice of law - Shafa’u Ladan Yusuf
Re: N5,000 stipend nothing for nothing!
Keep it up Mallam Nasiru El-rufai
Niger Delta: Time for confidence building
Why Mr Buhari deserves his medical Leave
NYSC scheme and the experience of a novice
As the coolest cat goes home
Social justice and allocation of scarce resources
Obama’s win, Jammeh’s loss
Disappointment trails non-award of Etisalat Flash Fiction Prize
I’m carrying on an African tradition through my art – Kip Omolade
Nigerians in Accra: Their stories and successes
Mixed Metaphors: The Colour of Yemi Osinbajo’s Hands
Everton’s Lookman should take a cue from Iwobi – Sadi
Nigeria should have more referees in next AFCON – Edibi
Ndidi needs more time at Leicester – Drinkwater
Gunners welcome back Bellerin, Coquelin for Burnley’s visit
Costa set to return as Chelsea host Hull City
In Sokoto, butchers abandoned modern abattoir for the old way
Five books to keep you safe in 2017
Sports
see more
Everton’s Lookman should take a cue from Iwobi – Sadi
Mansur Abubakar
Nigeria should have more referees in next AFCON – Edibi
Mansur Abubakar
Ndidi needs more time at Leicester – Drinkwater
.
Business
see more
Why the sharp rise in cooking gas price will not last long – NLPGA chair
Daniel Adugbo
Ex-Nigeria Airways workers in endless wait for entitlements
Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos
I can’t quit tailoring for white-collar job – Graduate tailor
Usman A. Bello
Stock Market
Gainers
Loosers
Market
Company
Value
Change
DANGSUGAR
5.98
0.28
PZ
23.90
1.11
UBA
3.96
0.18
TOTAL
146.50
6.49
ETERNA
1.84
0.08
Company
Value
Change
NIG-GERMAN
4.22
-0.45
DIAMONDBNK
1.18
-0.12
SKYEBANK
0.92
-0.07
ASHAKACEM
22.80
-1.20
CCNN
8.17
-0.43
ASI
25, 745.13 points up down 0.42%
DEALS
4,561
VOLUME
287.038 million
VALUE
N2.669 billion
CAP
N8.856 trillion down by 0.42%
City News
see more
Cop jailed 12 years for shooting cashier
Taiwo Adeniyi
We are committed to youth, women empowerment – Kuje boss
Abubakar Sadiq Isah
Abuja residents seek proper coordination on evacuation of waste
.
Columns
see more
Mixed Metaphors: The Colour of Yemi Osinbajo’s Hands
.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: WHAT FUTURE FOR U.S-NIGERIA RELATIONS?
Bala Muhammad
Ending the violence in Southern Kaduna
ibrin Ibrahim
E-zines
TAMBARI
YOUTHVILLE
Feature
see more
‘How Nigeria will benefit from the Calabar Int’l Trade Fair’
Abubakar Adam Ibrahim & Zainab Tijani Mohammed
The world’s oldest library gets a 21st century face lift
.
High cost of cooking fuel unsettles Abuja residents
Hafsah Abubakar Matazu
Opinion
see more
Worries over Trump’s presidency
Mohammad Qaddam Sidq Isae
On collateral damage and sacrifices of our military
Suleiman Uba Gaya
Ogun students kidnapping and Queen Elizabeth’s message of hope
Ado Ali
International
see more
The Gambia: Barrow promises transparent, all-inclusive gov’t
.
Gombe varsity matriculates 3, 242
Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe
Disgraced Jammeh leaves Gambia, goes on exile
BBC
Poll
see more
Should other sit tight African leaders be given the Jammeh treatment?
Yes
No
Undecided
Vote
View Result
Back to Voting
Cartoon
view older
Editorial
see more
The Tragedy at Rann
.
Death penalty for kidnappers
.
AMAC’s controversial tenement rates
Daily Trust
Agriculture
see more
How FG abandoned us, by Katsina jatropha farmers
Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina
Kafanchan: The ginger hub that feeds thousands
Ahmed Ali, Kafanchan
Irrigation projects to gulp N8.56bn in 2017
Safina Buhari
Education
see more
Non-Academic Staff Unions of Universities suspend warning strike
-
Rape cases involving teachers revealed in Nasarawa
Hassan Ibrahim, Lafia
Striking Kadpoly lectures demand full allowances
Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna
Environment
see more
What ‘Going Green’ means with FG’s GREEN BOND
Chidimma C. Okeke
Ogoniland cleanup: FG to commence demonstration projects in February
Chidimma C. Okeke
FG assures speedy completion of Kashimbilla dam
-
Videos
see more
The big deal about Sambisa Forest
#DailyTrustDialogue : Why we made 'economy' the focus - Kabiru
#DailyTrustDialogue : Vote of thanks - Mannir Dan-Ali CEO/Editor-in-Chief, Daily Trust
#DailyTrustDialogue : Our democracy is still business in progress - Asiodu
#DailyTrustDialogue : The world today is merit driven - Asiodu
2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Buhari's march-past
IT World
see more
NITDA, HRORBN plan software to digitise patient health records
Data Science runs free bootcamp for young scientists
Zakariyya Adaramola
Tracking your health fitness with Fitbit
.
Labour
see more
Striking UNIJOS workers lock out own children at staff school
Hir Joseph, Jos
Court asks NNPC to reinstate sacked worker
-
Perm Sec, 10 directors absent as Bauchi Head Of Service pays unscheduled visit
Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi
Law
see more
Goje’s N25bn fraud case to hold twice a year- Judge
Bashir Liman, Jos
“How we found bags of cash in Justice Ademola’s wardrobes” – DSS operative
Clement A. Oloyede
Court to hear Patience Jonathan’s suit against EFCC on Feb. 13
.
Islamic Forum
see more
Islamic position on good governance (IV)
Imam Gidado Taofiq Miqdad
45 days: Zakzaky supporters march to Human Rights Commission
John Chuks Azu
Jaiz foundation donates ambulance to Muslim hospital, other items to foundation
Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna
Women In Business
see more
Women differ on benefits of Anchor Borrowers Programme
Victoria Onehi, Vincent A. Yusuf & Ibrahim Musa Giginyu
Why you need a business plan
Victoria Onehi
How Katsina women benefit from goat breeding
Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina
Property
see more
NGOs presence jerk up rent in Maiduguri
Shehu Abubakar, Maiduguri
‘Stakeholders pay lip service to affordable housing’
.
Ekiti wants FG agencies to buy state properties, pay rent or quit
Mustapha Suleiman
Health
see more
Issues in FG’s planned new trauma centres
Usman Gwaram
Lassa: The fever that won’t go away
Judd-Leonard Okafor
Boko Haram: 276,000 pregnancies expected this year in north east
Tweets by @daily_trust