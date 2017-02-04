Saturday, February 4, 2017
Breaking News
AU bars EU from negotiating with individual African states ...stops accepting head of States' reps at summit
Calling me “Lie Mohammed’’ is mindset and price for service – Lai Mohammed
Nigeria not bound by AU decision on ICC
Buhari’s aide cautions 2face against peace breach
Creative works of Northern women not given required attention- Prof Asabe
FG proposes tax hike on luxury goods to boost revenue – Finance minister
Angola's dos Santos to quit presidency after 38 years in power
US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran over missile test
No student of CoE, Gidan Waya was killed says School Administrator
CBN sells N400 billion bills to mop up money market liquidity
I was also ‘killed’ 12 times – Obasanjo
Kehinde Akinyemi, Abeokuta
Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has described those behind rumoured death of President...
Lifestyles of rich, famous Nigerian pastors
Abdullateef Aliyu & Nurudeen Oyewole (Lagos), Hir Joseph (Jos), Victor Edozie (Port Harcourt), Taiwo
Apart from spreading the word of God, some pastors live lifestyles like the rich and famous folks...
Spare nobody with Boko Haram links, even my child – Shettima
Shehu Abubakar & Omirin Olatunji, Maiduguri
Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has urged security agencies to ensure that anyone found...
‘Why 70% of Kaduna’s intending pilgrims are farmers’
Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad
Bumper harvests and the rise in the price of grains has paved the way for more farmers - mostly...
Task force raids Kano, arrests 840
Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano
A Joint Task Force comprising the police, civil defense corps, Hisbah, KAROTA and vigilante members...
News by states
Click on a state to view related news
Top Stories
ACF urges completion of vital projects
Andrew Agbese, Kaduna
Fashola to appear before N/Assembly panel over $174m ADB loan
Ismail Mudashir
Presidential task force: We won’t fix food prices
Isiaka Wakili
Executive order: ‘No change of US visa policy on Nigerians’
Abdullateef Salau
Photos
In shocking photos, man is chained in back of pickup for alleged theft
Dozens of UK deportees arrive Nigeria
NPHCDA's Faisal visits Chief of Army Staff, Burutai
Lagos residents protest ‘4 months of no electricity’
General
Executive order: ‘No change of US visa policy on Nigerians’
Abdullateef Salau
‘How Igbo president can emerge in 2019’
Hamza Idris (Abuja), Johnkennedy Uzoma (Owerri), Tony Adibe (Enugu), Linus Effiong (Umuahia), Nabob
‘How Igbo president can emerge in 2019’
Hamza Idris (Abuja), Johnkennedy Uzoma (Owerri), Tony Adibe (Enugu), Linus Effiong (Umuahia), Nabob
Politics
How Okorocha governs Imo
Johnkennedy Uzoma, Owerri
Calling me “Lie Mohammed’’ is mindset and price for service – Lai Mohammed
.
Over 1,500 APC members defect to PDP in Katsina State
.
Sports
Curtain falls on AFCON 2017 as Pharaohs battle Lions
David Ngobua
George Ashiru: Govt should grant tax holidays to encourage sponsors of taekwando
Eyo Charles, Calabar
War of words as Plateau Utd stake unbeaten form against Nasarawa Utd
David Ngobua
Business
Gains and pains of Eke Awka weekly prayers
.
Kogi Govt. gives 7-day ultimatum to roadside traders
.
We won't fix food prices — FG
.
Stock Market
Gainers
Loosers
Market
Company
Value
Change
DANGSUGAR
5.98
0.28
PZ
23.90
1.11
UBA
3.96
0.18
TOTAL
146.50
6.49
ETERNA
1.84
0.08
Company
Value
Change
NIG-GERMAN
4.22
-0.45
DIAMONDBNK
1.18
-0.12
SKYEBANK
0.92
-0.07
ASHAKACEM
22.80
-1.20
CCNN
8.17
-0.43
ASI
25, 745.13 points up down 0.42%
DEALS
4,561
VOLUME
287.038 million
VALUE
N2.669 billion
CAP
N8.856 trillion down by 0.42%
City News
6 die, 14 injured in Abuja-Lokoja road accident
Abubakar Sadiq Isah
AEDC dismantles transformer at Berger camp
Taiwo Adeniyi & Olayemi John-Mensah
The Centagon International School organises world cancer day
Abubakar Haruna
Columns
ON THE PLIGHT OF DIVORCED MUSLIM WOMEN!
Bala Muhammad
Nigeria’s undying love of multiplying parastatals
Jibrin Ibrahim
Understanding ‘Executive Orders’
Feature
see more
Visiting Ifo, decades-old political battleground of First Republic
Uthman Abubakar, who was at Ifo
Family of 4 slain Fulani herders cry out, petition IG over threat
Hassan Ibrahim, Lafia
Eti-Oni: Community that pioneered cocoa cultivation in Nigeria battling poverty 120 years after
Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo
Opinion
Buhari and Jabez
Idang Alibi
A brief note for President Buhari in UK
Mustapha Baba, Azare, Bauchi State
UK deports Nigerians: A lesson for you and me
Hussaini Hussaini, Abuja
see more
AU bars EU from negotiating with individual African states ...stops accepting head of States' reps at summit
Abdullateef Salau
Nigeria not bound by AU decision on ICC
Abdullateef Salau
Angola's dos Santos to quit presidency after 38 years in power
-
Should other sit tight African leaders be given the Jammeh treatment?
Yes
No
Undecided
Closed 01/31/2017
View Result
Back to Voting
Editorial
Incessant power outages
.
Time for LG autonomy, but…
.
Northern governors/chiefs’ meeting
.
Agriculture
Dangote begins survey of tomato farms in 6 states
.
Osinbajo meets members of Presidential Task Force on Food Security
.
Best ways to farm sweet potato, by expert
Safina Buhari
Education
Creative works of Northern women not given required attention- Prof Asabe
Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto
S/Kaduna Crisis: No student of COE, Gidan Waya was killed - Administrator
Christiana T. Alabi, Kaduna
Danfodiyo varsity graduates 322 medical laboratory scientists in 14 years
Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto
Environment
First heavy rainfall in Lagos in 2017 causes flooding, gridlock
.
Jigawa Govt. spends N2billion on water projects – Official
-
Shell rules out compensation for communities after crude discharge
.
Videos
Boko haram key leaders, Chibok girls nowhere
#DailyTrustDialogue :Half measures do not yield lasting gains - Atedo Peterside
#DailyTrustDialogue : What were we spending money on? - Adeosun
Army does not make empty promises
Apostle Suleiman reacts to DSS foiled attempt to arrest him
Where is Shekau your guess is as good as mine - Buratai
IT World
Telcos connect 236m lines in 14yrs
Zakariyya Adaramola & Omobayo Azeez, Lagos
LG earns ‘best of the best’ CES 2017 honours
Zakariyya Adaramola
StarTimes revamps basic bouquet
Omobayo Azeez, Lagos
Labour
Committee on National Minimum Wage to submit report next week – Ngige
.
We didn’t demand Buhari to address the nation – NLC
Mustapha Suleiman
Ngige affirms FG`s commitment to implementation of minimum wage
Mustapha Suleiman
Law
N1.2bn corruption: Court sets N100m bail for Ex-FCT minister's son
John Chuks Azu
Akpobolokemi, Atewe re-arraigned over N8.5b fraud
Yahaya Ibrahim, Lagos
Don’t issue threat or ultimatum to President Buhari, Acting CJN Onnoghen begs Nigerians
.
Islamic Forum
Priest who converted to Islam tells his reason
Idris Tawfiq
Hajj 2017: NAHCON moves to cut fares over Dollar scarcity
Abbas Jimoh
World Hijab Day: 'Opposition to hijab usage benefiting Muslim women'
Abbas Jimoh
Women In Business
Why women find it difficult to access loans – Umoh
171 women, youths benefit from Anambra skill acquisition programme
IoD women summit to hold in May
Risikat Ramoni, Lagos
Property
Bauchi Assembly halts sale of land to non indigene
Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi
Kano partners Brains & Hammers to float Economic City
Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano
‘Why FG budgeted N100bn for housing fund in 2017’
Francis Arinze Iloani
Health
Postpartum depression isn’t just in women’s heads
Judd-Leonard Okafor
Oyo criminalises stigmatisation against people living with HIV/AIDS
.
Physician alerts on dangers of fruits’ consumption
.
Tweets by @daily_trust