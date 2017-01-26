Thursday, January 26, 2017
Breaking News
Buhari's rumoured death: Govs not meeting - FG
NEWS FLASH : Ikeja High Court sentences Ugo-Ngali for oil subsidy fraud
"Cristiano is Cristiano and Messi is Messi," Ronaldo
Australian Open 2017: Serena, Venus to meet in 9th Grand Slam final
Group urges Igbos to ignore call for 2019 presidency
Rann airstrike leaves more deaths, injuries
Family planning: private hospitals outdo public
Police, shi’ites clash over protest at NASS
Armed military personnel took over security duty at the main gate of the National Assembly in Abuja...
Buhari's rumoured death: Govs not meeting - FG
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has debunked the rumour that governors would...
I am not a member of APC - Soludo
Former CBN Governor Charles Soludo, has refuted reports indicating that he would contest the...
UPDATE: Ugo-Ngali jailed 10 years for oil subsidy fraud
Mrs Ada Ugo-Ngali, the Managing Director of Ontario Oil and Gas Ltd, was on Thursday sent to jail...
APC chieftain calls for community-based approach to end Southern Kaduna crisis
A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger, Mr Muazu Rijau, has called for the...
News by states
Click on a state to view related news
Top Stories
Benue Govt restates commitment to judges welfare – Aide
Kogi staff audit report faulty, fit for only the dustbin – legislator
Rann airstrike leaves more deaths, injuries
In Rann itself, 107 people were treated, signalling the scale of injuries in the wake of the airstri
Family planning: private hospitals outdo public
Photos
Dana seals 10-year pact to launch Imo Air
Fayose allegedly foils DSS attempt to arrest Apostle Suleiman
Borno suicide bomb attack : 1 Civilian JTF, 3 suicide bombers killed
Etsu Nupe, NGO support the needy
General
Student, 18, caught stealing phone in mosque, faces prosecution
Buhari's rumoured death: Govs not meeting - FG
Recruitment into army is free – spokesman
Politics
I am not a member of APC - Soludo
Group urges Igbos to ignore call for 2019 presidency
.
Anambra gov’ship: I’m not interested in APC ticket – Soludo
Emma Elekwa, Awka
Latest News
Student, 18, caught stealing phone in mosque, faces prosecution
Police, shi’ites clash over protest at NASS
Buhari's rumoured death: Govs not meeting - FG
Recruitment into army is free – spokesman
Kaduna State Police Command arrests 423 suspects, recovers 97 arms
I am not a member of APC - Soludo
UPDATE: Ugo-Ngali jailed 10 years for oil subsidy fraud
APC chieftain calls for community-based approach to end Southern Kaduna crisis
Benue Govt restates commitment to judges welfare – Aide
NEWS FLASH : Ikeja High Court sentences Ugo-Ngali for oil subsidy fraud
Kogi staff audit report faulty, fit for only the dustbin – legislator
OPEC cuts will not impact Saudi oil supply to Japan -Saudi official
Australian Open 2017: Serena, Venus to meet in 9th Grand Slam final
Group urges Igbos to ignore call for 2019 presidency
Danko/Wasagu council commences training of 100 youth
Ministry lauds recovery of 40 vehicles from retired directors
Ronaldo rejects comparison with Messi
Williams sisters to meet in Australian Open final
Enugu reviews of legal framework for improved IGR
Rann airstrike leaves more deaths, injuries
Sports
Australian Open 2017: Serena, Venus to meet in 9th Grand Slam final
Ronaldo rejects comparison with Messi
Williams sisters to meet in Australian Open final
Business
OPEC cuts will not impact Saudi oil supply to Japan -Saudi official
Enugu reviews of legal framework for improved IGR
MMM boss Ugorji, wife flee Nigeria
Stock Market
Gainers
Loosers
Market
Company
Value
Change
DANGSUGAR
5.98
0.28
PZ
23.90
1.11
UBA
3.96
0.18
TOTAL
146.50
6.49
ETERNA
1.84
0.08
Company
Value
Change
NIG-GERMAN
4.22
-0.45
DIAMONDBNK
1.18
-0.12
SKYEBANK
0.92
-0.07
ASHAKACEM
22.80
-1.20
CCNN
8.17
-0.43
ASI
25, 745.13 points up down 0.42%
DEALS
4,561
VOLUME
287.038 million
VALUE
N2.669 billion
CAP
N8.856 trillion down by 0.42%
City News
4 UniAbuja students killed in auto crash
Abubakar Sadiq Isah & Chidimma C. Okeke
FCTA impounds 226 vehicles, prosecutes 89 commercial sex workers
Security guard jailed for stealing N13,000 phone
Columns
Nigeria: Swagger, conceit and reality check
This democracy
Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed
Why 19 governors convened talks with Northern Emirs
Kashim Shettima
E-zines
TAMBARI
YOUTHVILLE
Feature
Eti-Oni: Community that pioneered cocoa cultivation in Nigeria battling poverty 120 years after
Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo
Big fun, games during the Mexicana – Nigeria party
Tadaferua Ujorha
Takwa Bay, Lagos Island where old memories flourish
Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos
Opinion
On Trumpism and America for Nigeria
Anthony Akinola
Why peace is becoming elusive in Southern Kaduna
Mukhtar Garba Maigamo
Theresa May: The granduer and illusion of empire
Ignatius C. Olisemeka
International
China’s population to hit 1.45 billion by 2030
Man set on fire during argument about dog, Australian police say
India to measure Mount Everest to see if earthquake shrank it
Poll
Should other sit tight African leaders be given the Jammeh treatment?
Yes
No
Undecided
Vote
View Result
Back to Voting
Cartoon
Editorial
Osinbajo in the Niger Delta
Ajimobi’s indecorum
Daily Trust
Governors must execute or commute
Daily Trust
Agriculture
Commodity Exchange partners NOA on farmers’ education
Hussein Yahaya
Abandoned Zobe dam crippling dry season farming in Katsina
Safina Buhari (Abuja) & Idris Mahmoud (Katsina)
We take FG by its words over fertiliser prices
Hussein Yahaya & Vincent A. Yusuf
Education
FG urged to improve teacher training
Abubakar Haruna
Bida Poly to start farming business
Ogu Merit
Muhtar Bello Centre to educate needy children
Chidimma C. Okeke
Environment
Ministry lauds recovery of 40 vehicles from retired directors
Why we must preserve vultures – Minister
Nurudeen Oyewole, Lagos
Africa urged to place environment ahead expatriate business
Simon Echewofun Sunday
Videos
Apostle Suleiman reacts to DSS foiled attempt to arrest him
Where is Shekau your guess is as good as mine - Buratai
#DailyTrustDialogue : How Nigeria can end recession - Dogara
The big deal about Sambisa Forest
#DailyTrustDialogue : Why we made 'economy' the focus - Kabiru
#DailyTrustDialogue : Vote of thanks - Mannir Dan-Ali CEO/Editor-in-Chief, Daily Trust
IT World
Ultra-thin TVs have arrived, but with shocking price
Ford launches brand to sell auto parts to fix competitors’ vehicles
NIGCOMSAT, NITDA, Galaxy have no business in info ministry
Zakariyya Adaramola
Labour
Danko/Wasagu council commences training of 100 youth
Labour unions in Ondo varsity begin strike to compel VC’s resignation
Labour to picket Health Ministry Thursday
Mohammed Shosanya,Lagos
Law
Benue Govt restates commitment to judges welfare – Aide
NEWS FLASH : Ikeja High Court sentences Ugo-Ngali for oil subsidy fraud
Adamawa Judicial Commission removes two judges, demotes one
Kabiru R Anwar, Yola
Islamic Forum
Rahama Sadau in Saudi Arabia, shares family photo
Saudi Arabia: Terrorists exploit conservative nature of women
Islamic position on good governance (IV)
Imam Gidado Taofiq Miqdad
Women In Business
‘How accessing raw material is affecting my oil biz’
Halima Musa, Kano
Low patronage forced Jigawa women out of fish farming business
Aliyu M. Hamagam, Dutse
Women urged to invest, save money
Victoria Onehi
Property
Eko Atlantic completes 14 bridges
Sunday Michael Ogwu, Lagos
Coy to establish house constructing factory in Abuja
Eugene Agha, Lagos
NGOs presence jerk up rent in Maiduguri
Shehu Abubakar, Maiduguri
Health
Family planning: private hospitals outdo public
Why every woman of reproductive age needs iron supplementation
Ojoma Akor
Medical expert urges regular breast checkup
Emma Elekwa, Awka
Tweets by @daily_trust