Monday, January 30, 2017
'Quacks responsible for 80% of building collapse'
Masaba interred in Bida, survived by 130 wives
Buhari's death rumour wicked, barbaric, ungodly - Ex-Minister
Fayose alleges DSS plans to detain, prosecute Apostle Suleiman, Bishop Oyedepo
NGO disburses N70 million to 2,050 women in North East
NUJ dismayed over Sokoto govt's none inclusion in committees
5 states pilot begins as PVCP rolls out campaign on peaceful coexistence
Medical, Dental Consultants advocate urgent implementation of resettlement plan for IDPs
Okowa denies alleged $10m money laundering with US-based actress
Christiana T Alabi, Kaduna
"Nobody takes Engineers serious, they say Engineers are expensive," he said...
Presidency queries CAN silence on Apostle Sulaiman's hate speech
The Presidency on Sunday queried the Christian Association of Nigeria for not condemning the...
Masaba interred in Bida, survived by 130 wives
Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna
The late nonagenarian had 86 wives and 170 children as at 2008...
Dalung, sports minister, loses wife
Mrs...
Buhari's death rumour wicked, barbaric, ungodly - Ex-Minister
Saawua Terzungwe
Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi has flayed the masterminds of...
Fayose alleges DSS plans to detain, prosecute Apostle Suleiman, Bishop Oyedepo
Doyin Adebusuyi, Ado Ekiti
NGO disburses N70 million to 2,050 women in North East
Kabiru R. Anwar, Yola
NUJ dismayed over Sokoto govt's none inclusion in committees
Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto
5 states pilot begins as PVCP rolls out campaign on peaceful coexistence
Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna
Kaduna Capital School marks 60th anniversary
Dana seals 10-year pact to launch Imo Air
Fayose allegedly foils DSS attempt to arrest Apostle Suleiman
Borno suicide bomb attack : 1 Civilian JTF, 3 suicide bombers killed
'Quacks responsible for 80% of building collapse'
Christiana T Alabi, Kaduna
Presidency queries CAN silence on Apostle Sulaiman's hate speech
Masaba interred in Bida, survived by 130 wives
Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna
Okowa urges N/Delta youths to embrace FG’s peace pact
APC yet to decide on Ebonyi LG polls – Onu
Buhari's death rumour wicked, barbaric, ungodly - Ex-Minister
Saawua Terzungwe
Okowa urges N/Delta youths to embrace FG’s peace pact
'Quacks responsible for 80% of building collapse'
Presidency queries CAN silence on Apostle Sulaiman's hate speech
Masaba interred in Bida, survived by 130 wives
APC yet to decide on Ebonyi LG polls – Onu
Celebrities to boycott Tuface’s protest
Dalung, sports minister, loses wife
Buhari's death rumour wicked, barbaric, ungodly - Ex-Minister
Fayose alleges DSS plans to detain, prosecute Apostle Suleiman, Bishop Oyedepo
NGO disburses N70 million to 2,050 women in North East
Investor recovers N1.5m from illegal sale of shares
NUJ dismayed over Sokoto govt's none inclusion in committees
Gov. Ahmed tasks MDAs on revenue drive
5 states pilot begins as PVCP rolls out campaign on peaceful coexistence
Saraki urges youths to take advantage of Agro-Finance Law
Medical, Dental Consultants advocate urgent implementation of resettlement plan for IDPs
Okowa denies alleged $10m money laundering with US-based actress
We don't know why Presidency is snubbing us -CAN
Increase public schools carrying capacity to address crimes, emir urges govts
Poor service: NCC reads Riot Act to operators, vows to apply stiffer sanctions
Dalung, sports minister, loses wife
AFCON 2017: Mane’s penalty kick miss sends out Senegal as Cameroon awaits Ghana, DRC
Crime Busters FC sign Golden Eaglets’ Goalkeeper, Chisom Chiaha
Investor recovers N1.5m from illegal sale of shares
Gov. Ahmed tasks MDAs on revenue drive
Saraki urges youths to take advantage of Agro-Finance Law
What should be done to Diezani after she returns loot?
Hafsah Abubakar Matazu
Court dissolves 9-year-old marriage for lack of affection
Ex-FCT minister’s fundamental rights suit adjourned to April 20
Did we loot The Gambia for Yahya Jammeh?
Sonala Olumhense
ON THE PLIGHT OF PENSIONERS!
Bala Muhammad
Clearing Babachir Lawal or self-indictment
with Jibrin Ibrahim
Eti-Oni: Community that pioneered cocoa cultivation in Nigeria battling poverty 120 years after
Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo
Big fun, games during the Mexicana – Nigeria party
Tadaferua Ujorha
Takwa Bay, Lagos Island where old memories flourish
Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos
Eleven actions required for speedy economic turnaround
Atedo PetersideAtedo Peterside
Finally, there was peace in The Gambia
OlalekanWaheed Adigun, Lagos,
Break up: Can we now get serious?
Magaji wrote this piece from Abuja
See 7 Muslim-majority countries banned from entering US
Judge grants stay against Trump Refugee Order
Trump signs order barring Syrian refugees
Nadir For Anti-Corruption War
Daily Trust
The poison that is MMM
Osinbajo in the Niger Delta
Dogara trains 803 women, youth on agriculture
Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe
Commodity Exchange partners NOA on farmers’ education
Hussein Yahaya
Abandoned Zobe dam crippling dry season farming in Katsina
Safina Buhari (Abuja) & Idris Mahmoud (Katsina)
Increase public schools carrying capacity to address crimes, emir urges govts
Isa Sa’idu, Zaria
Emergency on Education: Sokoto to commence survey on 120 schools
Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto
Unilorin students hold photo exhibition today
Taiwo Adeniyi
Shell rules out compensation for communities after crude discharge
Ministry lauds recovery of 40 vehicles from retired directors
Why we must preserve vultures – Minister
Nurudeen Oyewole, Lagos
Boko haram key leaders, Chibok girls nowhere
#DailyTrustDialogue :Half measures do not yield lasting gains - Atedo Peterside
#DailyTrustDialogue : What were we spending money on? - Adeosun
Army does not make empty promises
Apostle Suleiman reacts to DSS foiled attempt to arrest him
Where is Shekau your guess is as good as mine - Buratai
Africa’s first Catholic TV network debuts on DSTV
.
Ultra-thin TVs have arrived, but with shocking price
Ford launches brand to sell auto parts to fix competitors’ vehicles
FG’s planned railway concession may affect 15,000 workers, says union leader
Rivers health workers withdraw suit against NLC
Judd-Leonard Okafor
Danko/Wasagu council commences training of 100 youth
Benue Govt restates commitment to judges welfare – Aide
NEWS FLASH : Ikeja High Court sentences Ugo-Ngali for oil subsidy fraud
Adamawa Judicial Commission removes two judges, demotes one
Kabiru R Anwar, Yola
Being the best neighbour
Sana Gul
National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies: The journey so far (III)
Professor Abubakre
Rahama Sadau in Saudi Arabia, shares family photo
Bamas Victoria
‘How accessing raw material is affecting my oil biz’
Halima Musa, Kano
Low patronage forced Jigawa women out of fish farming business
Aliyu M. Hamagam, Dutse
Women urged to invest, save money
Victoria Onehi
Eko Atlantic completes 14 bridges
Sunday Michael Ogwu, Lagos
Coy to establish house constructing factory in Abuja
Eugene Agha, Lagos
NGOs presence jerk up rent in Maiduguri
Shehu Abubakar, Maiduguri
Lagos Assembly C’ttee begins inspection of PHCs February
Consultants caution against mass sack of Resident Doctors
Polio: Jigawa targets 1.7m children for immunisation
