Breaking News
Electricity: Eko Disco apologies for prolonged power outage
DisCos given Feb 28 grace to meter large customers
Nigeria loses 1,062mw of electricity, grid drops to 3,000mw
Egypt court finally rejects transfer of Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia
World economy to pick up pace in 2017-18, says IMF
Lagos lawyer want Court to stop Magu from parading himself as EFCC chairman
Unimaid bomb blast: Unilorin steps up 24–hour security on campus
Abia: Teachers refuse to resume, insist on payment of outstanding salaries
Youths storm EFCC office over Patience Jonathan
Former House of Rep member arraigned for alleged stealing
Daily Trust Dialogue: Dangote, Adeosun, Atedo Peterside, others to speak on recession
Richard P. Ngbokai
The Media Trust Ltd, publisher of Daily Trust Newspaper titles, Aminiya, Teen Trust and Kilimanjaro...
Simon Echewofun Sunday
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued notice to the 11 Distribution...
Simon Echewofun Sunday
The country’s electricity grid has lost 1,062 megawatts (mw) to various constraints of gas supply...
World economy to pick up pace in 2017-18, says IMF
-
A positive shift in the world economy in the second half of last year prompted the International...
Top Stories
Lagos lawyer want Court to stop Magu from parading himself as EFCC chairman
Yahaya Ibrahim, Lagos
"Turkish Airline not involved in Accident"
Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos
FG targets 1 million metric tons of fertilizer by March
Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano
Pres. Buhari condoles with victims of UNIMAID blast
Ademola Adebayo
Photos
Twin blast hit University of Maiduguri
2017 Armed Forces Day
Google celebrates Flora Nwapa with a doodle
Okowa meets US ambassador over sustained peace in Niger Delta
General
We will never close UNIMAID in spite suicide attack - VC
Airport closure: Abuja airport should have 2nd runway- Captain Bala Jibrin
Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi
Aregbesola felicitates with Akande on 78th birthday
Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo
Politics
How Buhari can woo Ndigbo — Aghanya
Abbas Jimoh
Bauchi APC affirms Wakili’s suspension
Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi
My support for Buhari remains unshaken — Ndume
Ibrahim Sawab, Maiduguri
I helped police to take crime scene photos of my slain son, says father
We’rere-strategising for 2019 general elections – INEC
We will never close UNIMAID in spite suicide attack - VC
Airport closure: Abuja airport should have 2nd runway- Captain Bala Jibrin
Aregbesola felicitates with Akande on 78th birthday
Egypt court finally rejects transfer of Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia
World economy to pick up pace in 2017-18, says IMF
Discrimination against women continues unabated in West Africa - ECOWAS
Lagos lawyer want Court to stop Magu from parading himself as EFCC chairman
Health worker kidnapped in Sokoto
Unimaid bomb blast: Unilorin steps up 24–hour security on campus
No more love in my marriage, wife tells court, I still love her husband insists
Road project: Kebbi Govt to compensate land owners in Zuru council
Students leader accuses Bauchi govt of intimidating oppositions
Recession: Heritage Bank sacks 400 staff
Abia: Teachers refuse to resume, insist on payment of outstanding salaries
NYSC: Sokoto State gets Coordinator
Sports
Ibrahimovic rescues point for Man United against Liverpool
Clinical Everton dump Man city
Algeria held by Zimbabwe in Group B opener
Business
Simon Echewofun Sunday
Simon Echewofun Sunday
City News
I helped police to take crime scene photos of my slain son, says father
No more love in my marriage, wife tells court, I still love her husband insists
.
Ex minority leader, 240 others defect to APC
Taiwo Adeniyi
Columns
Power of Walga
Mahmud Jega
The Second Niger Bridge to the Future
ELEGY FOR AYSHAH IDRIS BUGAJE
Bala Muhammad
Feature
What many don’t know about Major Chukwuma ‘Kaduna’ Nzeogwu
Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad
Spring in Generals’ steps
Mahmud Jega
Militancy: Osinbajo leads FG delegation to N/Delta
Isiaka Wakili
Opinion
Re: PMB, it’s time to make a choice: Lead us or give chance
Mustapha Baba Azare, Bauchi State.
Labour unity and trade union governance
Issa Aremu, mni
Airport shutdown, ‘Unmarketing’ Nigeria
Wole Olaoye
International
Egypt court finally rejects transfer of Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia
"Turkish Airline not involved in Accident"
Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos
West African leaders set four-day deadline to resolve Gambia crisis
Editorial
Suspension of the FRC code
Don’t Go to War in Gambia
In Turkey, fresh affront on democracy
Agriculture
FG targets 1 million metric tons of fertilizer by March
Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano
Jatropha farmers abandoned by government
Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina
Fear grips Katsina potato farmers over poor market price
Idris Mahmoud, Katsina
Education
Unimaid bomb blast: Unilorin steps up 24–hour security on campus
Abia: Teachers refuse to resume, insist on payment of outstanding salaries
NYSC: Sokoto State gets Coordinator
Environment
Road project: Kebbi Govt to compensate land owners in Zuru council
How individuals can help fight climate change in 2017
Chidimma C. Okeke
‘Erosion works at 90 per cent completion in C/River’
Eyo Charles, Calabar
Videos
DSS Raid: Gift to a friend whose daughter is getting married has become a crime - Agi
The Gambia Mediation: Mahama, Sirleaf, Macky in Abuja
Presidents of Liberia, Johnson Sir-Leaf, Senegal, Macky Sall, and former President of Ghana, Mahama in Abuja to discuss situation in The Gambia
Late Sanusi Abubakar's burial at Gudu Cemetry Apo Abuja
Footage of Nigerian soldiers fighting insurgency cooking jollof rice
Yuletide: Traffic gridlock hits Abuja-Lokoja express
IT World
Data Science runs free bootcamp for young scientists
Zakariyya Adaramola
Tracking your health fitness with Fitbit
Zakariyya Adaramola
Labour
Perm Sec, 10 directors absent as Bauchi Head Of Service pays unscheduled visit
Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi
NUPENG suspends 3-day warning strike after talks
-
Aminu Kano hospital workers suspend strike
Yusha'u A. Ibrahim, Kano
Law
Former House of Rep member arraigned for alleged stealing
Yahaya Ibrahim, Lagos
National Assembly urged to pass Film Commission Bill
Bashir Liman, Jos
DSS Raid: 'Gift to a friend' has become a crime - Agi (VIDEO INCLUDED)
Clement A. Oloyede
Islamic Forum
Jaiz foundation donates ambulance to Muslim hospital, other items to foundation
Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna
Meet winners competing to recite the Qur'an the best in Bauchi
Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi
National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies: The journey so far (II)
Professor Razaq D. Abubakre
Women In Business
How Katsina women benefit from goat breeding
Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina
What it takes to start a cupcake business
Victoria Onehi
Five tips for women to start a business
Victoria Onehi
Property
NGOs presence jerk up rent in Maiduguri
Shehu Abubakar, Maiduguri
‘Stakeholders pay lip service to affordable housing’
Ekiti wants FG agencies to buy state properties, pay rent or quit
Mustapha Suleiman
Health
Expert urges pregnant women to donate placenta for biomedical research
Meals to avoid while pregnant
Why you need to go with the food pyramid for a healthier you
