Sunday, January 1, 2017
Menu
Home
News ▼
News
General
International
City News
News by State
Business
Politics
Sports
Columns ▼
Columns
Monday Column
Tuesday Column
Wednesday Column
Thursday Column
Friday Column
Saturday Column
Sunday Column
Editorial ▼
Editorial
Editorial
Letters
Opinion
Feature
Multimedia ▼
Multimedia
Videos
Photos
Weekend Xtras ▼
Weekend Xtras
Media
Relatively Speaking
Satire
Sunday Sermon
Weekend Mag
Sunday Comments ▼
Sunday Comments
Because I care
Global Connection
Penpoint
Politics of Grammar
The Sunday Columns
Wakaman
iReport
Live Blog
Bookshelf
Entertainment
Life Xtra
Ombudsman
Travel & Leisure
Womanhood
Young Trusters
Breaking News
2017: We'll Increase Tempo of Service Delivery To Deltans - Okowa
New Year: Trump looks to working with ‘all Americans’ in 2017
Chicken consumers flay increased processing charges
U.S. condemns Istanbul New Year attack
35 dead in “cruel” Istanbul nightclub attack
President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year Message to Nigerians, January 1, 2017.
António Guterres in as 9th UN Secretary-General, Ban out
2017: We'll Increase Tempo of Service Delivery To Deltans - Okowa
Victor Sorokwu, Asaba
At the start of 2017, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr...
New Year: Trump looks to working with ‘all Americans’ in 2017
.
Incoming U...
Chicken consumers flay increased processing charges
.
Chicken consumers in Asaba on Sunday expressed displeasure over the hike in charges for processing...
U.S. condemns Istanbul New Year attack
.
The U...
35 dead in “cruel” Istanbul nightclub attack
.
At least 35 people have been killed and 40 injured in a New Year’s Eve attack on a nightclub...
News by states
Click on a state to view related news
Top Stories
see more
President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year Message to Nigerians, January 1, 2017.
.
Late budget, faulty fiscal planning dim hopes for 2017 - Boyo
Buhari rolls out New Year Plans
Isiaka Wakili
LG boss, B/Haram commander arrested in Maiduguri
Shehu Abubakar, Maiduguri
Photos
see more
Activist, Amitolu Shitu, marks 52nd birthday with beggars
Rehabilitation of Enugu - Port Harcourt expressway
AIRCRAFT ALONG OSHODI-ANTHONY EXPRESSWAY
YULETIDE: Beautification of Ibokun roundabout by Honourable Olatubosun Oyintiloye
General
see more
Top highlights of President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year Message
Ademola Adebayo
President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year Message to Nigerians, January 1, 2017.
.
At least 35 dead in “cruel” New Year's eve attack
.
Politics
see more
Southern Kaduna crises not religious – Air Cmdr Jekada (rtd)
Terkula Igidi
‘Nigeria’s aviation sector at edge of collapse’
Muideen Olaniyi, Zainab Tijani Mohammed and Andra Chiedu
Elections that shaped 2016
Muideen Olaniyi
Latest News
2017: We'll Increase Tempo of Service Delivery To Deltans - Okowa
New Year: Trump looks to working with ‘all Americans’ in 2017
Chicken consumers flay increased processing charges
U.S. condemns Istanbul New Year attack
35 dead in “cruel” Istanbul nightclub attack
Top highlights of President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year Message
President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year Message to Nigerians, January 1, 2017.
At least 35 dead in “cruel” New Year's eve attack
António Guterres in as 9th UN Secretary-General, Ban out
‘What moved me to write about the almajiri’
2017: Social media is where Nigerian arts will breathe
Late budget, faulty fiscal planning dim hopes for 2017 - Boyo
How huge fine, cybercrime characterised telecom, ICT in 20162016
You too can succeed
Should Christians make New Year’s resolutions?
Colm Tóibín: James Joyce’s ‘Portrait of the Artist,’ 100 years on
Politics, power and the commonwealth: A review of Paul Ugbede’s ‘Mr. Chairman Sir!’
Unease as secret female circumcision persists in Osun
The Great Victory in Sambisa
Buhari rolls out New Year Plans
Sports
see more
Eagles will benefit from Ikeme’s new Wolves deal – Shorunmu
Wenger rates Chelsea as ‘super favourites’ in title race
.
Iwobi expected to start against Palace
Mansur Abubakar
Business
see more
Chicken consumers flay increased processing charges
.
Markets, shops in the FCT record poor sales for New Year celebration
-
Digital TV rolls across Nigeria
Zakariyya Adaramola, Judd-Leonard Okafor & Latifat Opoola
Stock Market
Gainers
Loosers
Market
Company
Value
Change
DANGSUGAR
5.98
0.28
PZ
23.90
1.11
UBA
3.96
0.18
TOTAL
146.50
6.49
ETERNA
1.84
0.08
Company
Value
Change
NIG-GERMAN
4.22
-0.45
DIAMONDBNK
1.18
-0.12
SKYEBANK
0.92
-0.07
ASHAKACEM
22.80
-1.20
CCNN
8.17
-0.43
ASI
25, 745.13 points up down 0.42%
DEALS
4,561
VOLUME
287.038 million
VALUE
N2.669 billion
CAP
N8.856 trillion down by 0.42%
City News
see more
‘Badagry will be massively transformed in 2017’
Yahaya Ibrahim, Lagos
Ambode commissions major link bridge in Badagry
Yahaya Ibrahim, Lagos
Togolese docked for N4.8m fraud in Lagos
Eugene Agha, Lagos
Columns
see more
Let’s have a break 2 - seek out happiness!
Bala Muhammad
As 2017 Beckons…
Southern Kaduna
Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed
E-zines
TAMBARI
YOUTHVILLE
Feature
see more
2017: Social media is where Nigerian arts will breathe
Abdulkareem Baba Aminu
Late budget, faulty fiscal planning dim hopes for 2017 - Boyo
How huge fine, cybercrime characterised telecom, ICT in 20162016
Zakariyya Adaramola
Opinion
see more
Kaduna killings: A shame and stain on us all
Ahmed U. Mai-Ungwa
Fayose’s fallacious predictions
Bukola Ajisola, Lagos
Whistle blowing: Beyond financial incentives
Ibrahim Mustapha Pambegua, Kaduna State
International
see more
New Year: Trump looks to working with ‘all Americans’ in 2017
.
U.S. condemns Istanbul New Year attack
.
35 dead in “cruel” Istanbul nightclub attack
.
Poll
see more
Do you think MMM will open the frozen accounts and start operations in January?
Yes, It will
No, It wont
Yes, but it will crash because of withdrawals
Vote
View Result
Back to Voting
Cartoon
view older
Editorial
see more
The crises in Southern Kaduna
.
Reward for whistleblowers
.
The plastic rice scare
.
Agriculture
see more
Ban on rice importation hasty - Guana Farms
.
Cotton farming faces extinction
Vincent A. Yusuf & Safina Buhari
GM crops: Between golden harvest and risks
Vincent A. Yusuf
Education
see more
Kadpoly ASUP begins indefinite strike over ‘misappropriation,' arrears
Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna
FCE Gombe protests: College expels 29, revoke admission for 35, 11 to repeat year
Haruna Gimba Yaya , Gombe
Sokoto civil, public servants to pay education levy from January
Rakiya A.Muhammad, Sokoto
Environment
see more
Flood leaves at least 50 dead,10,000 homeless
.
Kano introduces waste basket for vehicles
Reworking Nigeria’s climate change management tools
Chris Agabi
Videos
see more
Footage of Nigerian soldiers fighting insurgency cooking jollof rice
Yuletide: Traffic gridlock hits Abuja-Lokoja express
Nigerian troops near Sambisa rush, scramble and fight to drink water
What Nigerians say about MMM accounts freeze
Near death, soldiers beg Buhari for food, water
2nd Daily Trust Agric confab: Abdulsalam leads guest on exhibition tour
IT World
see more
WebJurists names NNPC best website, beating Customs, NCC
.
LG “Waka Waka” audio strolls into Nigerian market
Zakariyya Adaramola
‘Glo records 100% of all new internet subscribers in Nigeria’
Zakariyya Adaramola
Labour
see more
Pensioners want uniform minimum pension
Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano
2017: Labour in perspective
Mustapha Suleiman
Job creations: Akoh seeks presidential assent on Peace Corps Bill
Mustapha Suleiman
Law
see more
EFCC: AGF yet to submit report on Magu - Presidency
Isiaka Wakili
Magu not sacked — EFCC
.
Sextortion: Canadian sisters risk 4-year imprisonment for blackmailing Otedola
.
Islamic Forum
see more
Katsina to probe 2016 Hajj operation
Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina
National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies: The journey so far (I)
Professor Razaq D. Abubakre
Islamic position on good governance (II)
.Imam Gidado Taofiq Miqdad
Women In Business
see more
My passion for painting keeps me going, Maryam says
Dorcas Daniel & Zainab Mohammed
Businesses that flourish in festive seasons
Latifat Opoola
Kwara starts N41m women empowerment scheme
Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin
Property
see more
Tackle housing deficit to reduce corruption, group tasks Buhari
Opeyemi Kehinde
FCT Minister opens stadium’s underpass bridges
Mulikatu Mukaila
‘Developers can deliver quality, affordable houses using local materials’
Mustapha Suleiman
Health
see more
The natural magic of Okro
.
Over N100m fake medicines, products destroyed in Sokoto
Rakiya A.Muhammad, Sokoto
Final trial shows Ebola vaccine "highly protective", says WHO
Tweets by @daily_trust