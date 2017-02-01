Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Menu
Home
News ▼
News
General
International
City News
News by State
Business
Politics
Sports
Columns ▼
Columns
Monday Column
Tuesday Column
Wednesday Column
Thursday Column
Friday Column
Saturday Column
Sunday Column
Editorial ▼
Editorial
Editorial
Letters
Opinion
Feature
Multimedia ▼
Multimedia
Videos
Photos
Investigation
iReport
Live Blog
Agriculture
Education
Environment
Health
Home Front
Islamic Forum
IT World
Jobs and career
Labour
Law
Next Level
Property
Women In Business
Breaking News
Capital imports plunged to nine-year low in 2016 - NBS
6 in UN team killed in attack in Cameroon
CBN sells $660 million forwards to clear backlog of dollar demand - Traders
Italy sets up fund to help African countries stop migrants
African Union cautiously back strategy to quit ICC
Evacuation of unauthorized West Bank settlement turns violent
Nigeria likely to launch $1 billion Eurobond sale this week – Finance minister
U.N. team attacked on Nigeria-Cameroon border, five dead – UNOWA
Ado Bayero Mall sealed, staff, shop owners, customers stranded
Ambode okays death penalty for kidnappers
Michael Okpara varsity discovers new cure of HIV/AIDS
.
Prof...
Tuface vows to proceed with planned protest against FG
.
Popular Nigerian singer Tuface Idibia, has vowed to proceed with his planned nationwide protest...
6 on UN team killed in Cameroon bandit attack
Kabiru R. Anwar, Yola
Some of those killed were foreign nationals from Kenya and Cameroon while the Nigerians among them...
Released budget fund: Shortfalls undermine security-IGP
Ronald Mutum
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has said shortages in budget allocations and...
CBN sells $660 million forwards to clear backlog of dollar demand - Traders
-
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has sold $660 million in three- and five- month currency forwards...
News by states
Click on a state to view related news
Top Stories
see more
Nigeria likely to launch $1 billion Eurobond sale this week – Finance minister
-
FG sets up task force on food security
Isiaka Wakili
PDP suspends Delta Deputy Speaker, Three Others
Victor Sorokwu, Asaba
Ambode okays death penalty for kidnappers
Yahaya Ibrahim, Lagos
Photos
see more
Dozens of UK deportees arrive Nigeria
NPHCDA's Faisal visits Chief of Army Staff, Burutai
Lagos residents protest ‘4 months of no electricity’
Heavy rainfall causes traffic gridlock in Lagos metro
General
see more
Tuface vows to proceed with planned protest against FG
.
FRCN pensioners decry delayed payment of pension
Christiana T. Alabi, Kaduna
Zango Kataf residents want 24hrs curfew relaxed
Christiana T. Alabi, Kaduna
Politics
see more
House of Assembly crisis scuttles Governor Mimiko's 2017 budget presentation
Bola Ojuola, Akure.
PDP suspends Delta Deputy Speaker, Three Others
Victor Sorokwu, Asaba
What I discussed with APC leaders on SGF — Shehu Sani
Muideen Olaniyi
Latest News
Committee on National Minimum Wage to submit report next week – Ngige
FG inaugurates task force to check rising cost of food items
Michael Okpara varsity discovers new cure of HIV/AIDS
Hajj 2017: NAHCON moves to cut fares over Dollar scarcity
Tuface vows to proceed with planned protest against FG
FRCN pensioners decry delayed payment of pension
Zango Kataf residents want 24hrs curfew relaxed
House of Assembly crisis scuttles Governor Mimiko's 2017 budget presentation
UN condemns killing of 3 Nigerians, UN contractor
Capital imports plunged to nine-year low in 2016 - NBS
6 on UN team killed in Cameroon bandit attack
Released budget fund: Shortfalls undermine security-IGP
CBN sells $660 million forwards to clear backlog of dollar demand - Traders
Italy sets up fund to help African countries stop migrants
Speed limiter: FRSC impounds 15 vehicles in Ekiti
Osun assembly rejects Osun Parks’ N89m 2017 budget
World Hijab Day: 'Opposition to hijab usage benefiting Muslim women'
African Union cautiously back strategy to quit ICC
Evacuation of unauthorized West Bank settlement turns violent
Nigeria likely to launch $1 billion Eurobond sale this week – Finance minister
Sports
see more
NBBF targets Afrobasket Championship title with D’Tigress
Cameroon not threat to Eagles’ World Cup ticket – Siasia
Taraba state reintroduces annual school games
.
Business
see more
Capital imports plunged to nine-year low in 2016 - NBS
-
Released budget fund: Shortfalls undermine security-IGP
Ronald Mutum
CBN sells $660 million forwards to clear backlog of dollar demand - Traders
-
Stock Market
Gainers
Loosers
Market
Company
Value
Change
DANGSUGAR
5.98
0.28
PZ
23.90
1.11
UBA
3.96
0.18
TOTAL
146.50
6.49
ETERNA
1.84
0.08
Company
Value
Change
NIG-GERMAN
4.22
-0.45
DIAMONDBNK
1.18
-0.12
SKYEBANK
0.92
-0.07
ASHAKACEM
22.80
-1.20
CCNN
8.17
-0.43
ASI
25, 745.13 points up down 0.42%
DEALS
4,561
VOLUME
287.038 million
VALUE
N2.669 billion
CAP
N8.856 trillion down by 0.42%
City News
see more
PHOTONEWS: Electricity: Lagos residents protest '4 months of darkness'
Benedict Uwalaka
PHOTONEWS: Heavy rainfall causes traffic gridlock in Lagos metro
Bamigbala Adekola
Man removes clothes, runs naked in Utako
Taiwo Adeniyi
Columns
see more
Restarting the North, again
Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed
Has Trump triggered the end of the American century?
Muhammad Al-Ghazali
Insecticide and deodorant
Mahmud Jega
E-zines
TAMBARI
YOUTHVILLE
Feature
see more
Family of 4 slain Fulani herders cry out, petition IG over threat
Hassan Ibrahim, Lafia
Eti-Oni: Community that pioneered cocoa cultivation in Nigeria battling poverty 120 years after
Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo
Big fun, games during the Mexicana – Nigeria party
Tadaferua Ujorha
Opinion
see more
Politicians behind the pulpits
Olalekan Waheed Adigun
Southern Kaduna, dogmatism and media exaggeration
Aminu Dolekaina, Abuja
Kudos to NCS, but…
Abubakar Usman, retired Permanent Secretary, Bauchi.
International
see more
Italy sets up fund to help African countries stop migrants
-
African Union cautiously back strategy to quit ICC
-
Evacuation of unauthorized West Bank settlement turns violent
-
Poll
see more
Should other sit tight African leaders be given the Jammeh treatment?
Yes
No
Undecided
Closed 01/31/2017
View Result
Back to Voting
Cartoon
view older
Editorial
see more
Northern governors/chiefs’ meeting
.
59 strategies are too many
Daily Trust
Bring Apostle Suleman to book
Daily Trust
Agriculture
see more
FG inaugurates task force to check rising cost of food items
.
'FG dredges Typha-grass from Nguru river to create millions job in Yobe'
Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Damaturu
Dogara trains 803 women, youth on agriculture
Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe
Education
see more
21 orphans get JIBWIS scholarship in Bauchi
Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi
Federal University Kashere admits 1, 569 students
Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe
Strike: FG reminds ASUP of ‘no work, no pay’
Mustapha Suleiman
Environment
see more
First heavy rainfall in Lagos in 2017 causes flooding, gridlock
.
Jigawa Govt. spends N2billion on water projects – Official
-
Shell rules out compensation for communities after crude discharge
.
Videos
see more
Boko haram key leaders, Chibok girls nowhere
#DailyTrustDialogue :Half measures do not yield lasting gains - Atedo Peterside
#DailyTrustDialogue : What were we spending money on? - Adeosun
Army does not make empty promises
Apostle Suleiman reacts to DSS foiled attempt to arrest him
Where is Shekau your guess is as good as mine - Buratai
IT World
see more
Telcos connect 236m lines in 14yrs
Zakariyya Adaramola & Omobayo Azeez, Lagos
LG earns ‘best of the best’ CES 2017 honours
Zakariyya Adaramola
StarTimes revamps basic bouquet
Omobayo Azeez, Lagos
Labour
see more
Committee on National Minimum Wage to submit report next week – Ngige
.
We didn’t demand Buhari to address the nation – NLC
Mustapha Suleiman
Ngige affirms FG`s commitment to implementation of minimum wage
Mustapha Suleiman
Law
see more
Ambode okays death penalty for kidnappers
Yahaya Ibrahim, Lagos
N1.2 bn fraud: Former FCT Minister's son remanded in Kuje prison
John Chuks Azuh
Arms deal: EFCC fails to freeze Fayose's accounts
Doyin Adebusuyi, Ado-Ekiti
Islamic Forum
see more
Hajj 2017: NAHCON moves to cut fares over Dollar scarcity
Abbas Jimoh
World Hijab Day: 'Opposition to hijab usage benefiting Muslim women'
Abbas Jimoh
Being the best neighbour
Sana Gul
Women In Business
see more
‘How accessing raw material is affecting my oil biz’
Halima Musa, Kano
Low patronage forced Jigawa women out of fish farming business
Aliyu M. Hamagam, Dutse
Women urged to invest, save money
Victoria Onehi
Property
see more
Bauchi Assembly halts sale of land to non indigene
Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi
Kano partners Brains & Hammers to float Economic City
Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano
‘Why FG budgeted N100bn for housing fund in 2017’
Francis Arinze Iloani
Health
see more
Michael Okpara varsity discovers new cure of HIV/AIDS
.
ABU nurses protest non-implementation of agreements by ‘cabals’
Isa Sa’idu, Zaria
Foundation strategises against polio, child killer diseases
Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna
Tweets by @daily_trust