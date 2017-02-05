Sunday, February 05, 2017
Buhari extends vacation, awaits results of medical tests
IBB returns from medical vacation in Switzerland
Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna
Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Saturday returned to Nigeria after a...
Why Buhari extended his medical vacation
Isiaka Wakili
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his ten-day vacation in the United Kingdom...
Buhari extends vacation, awaits results of medical tests
President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly (NASS), informingof his desire to...
Kano to inject 2,000 teachers to public schools
Yusha'u A. Ibrahim, Kano
Kano State government will soon inject 2,000 qualified teachers into public primary and junior...
“Reports attributed to me on the President’s return, fake” Lai Mohammed
Latifat Opoola
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has refuted claims in the media, quoting...
News by states
Click on a state to view related news
Top Stories
IBB Returns from Medical Vacation
Gunmen shoot police officer in Ondo
2 Face cancels protest over security threats
Kamardeen Ismail
Why we picked up ibori - DSS
Anthony Maliki, Victor Sorokwu, Asaba & Usman A. Bello, Benin
Photos
In shocking photos, man is chained in back of pickup for alleged theft
Dozens of UK deportees arrive Nigeria
NPHCDA's Faisal visits Chief of Army Staff, Burutai
Lagos residents protest ‘4 months of no electricity’
General
NPA commends NCS on seizure of 661 pump-action rifles
IBB returns from medical vacation in Switzerland
Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna
Why Buhari extended his medical vacation
Isiaka Wakili
Politics
Buhari extends vacation, awaits results of medical tests
Calls for Odigie-Oyegun’s resignation unreasonable – Sen. Wakili
APC targeting one million members- Former Deputy Governor
Latest News
NPA commends NCS on seizure of 661 pump-action rifles
Vehicle importation ban can trigger transnational crime -lawmaker
AU bars EU from negotiating with individual African country
Bayelsa Govt. donates 1,200-hectares for ranch development to curb clashes
Kano to inject 2,000 teachers to public schools
Iran lifts entry ban on American wrestlers
Court rejects Trump move to immediately restore suspended travel ban
Sen. Wakili urges FG to increase minimum wage
“Reports attributed to me on the President’s return, fake” Lai Mohammed
NAFDAC seals supermarket over sale of unregistered products
Governor Ikpeazu sacks Rector, Registrar of Abia Poly
Jigawa produces 1.5 million metric tonnes of rice this year
FCT farmers to start benefiting from World Bank FADAMA financing program
FRSC arrests 186 motorists over speed limiter in Edo
Hajj: Sokoto mulls family planning packages for female intending pilgrims
JNI holds Muslims, Christians parley to promote peace in Bauchi
Unions battle Kaduna Electric over staff verification
Sports
Moses edges Iwobi as Chelsea defeat Arsenal
Mansur Abubakar
Jesus to start again as City host in form Swansea
Relegation threatened Leicester welcomes United
Business
NCAA slams N32m fine on First Nation Airways
Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos
Why petrol is expensive in oil-rich N/Delta
Francis Arinze Iloani
We’ll establish national carrier before concessioning airports - Sirika
Chris Agabi
Stock Market
Gainers
Loosers
Market
Company
Value
Change
DANGSUGAR
5.98
0.28
PZ
23.90
1.11
UBA
3.96
0.18
TOTAL
146.50
6.49
ETERNA
1.84
0.08
Company
Value
Change
NIG-GERMAN
4.22
-0.45
DIAMONDBNK
1.18
-0.12
SKYEBANK
0.92
-0.07
ASHAKACEM
22.80
-1.20
CCNN
8.17
-0.43
ASI
25, 745.13 points up down 0.42%
DEALS
4,561
VOLUME
287.038 million
VALUE
N2.669 billion
CAP
N8.856 trillion down by 0.42%
City News
6 die, 14 injured in Abuja-Lokoja road accident
Abubakar Sadiq Isah
AEDC dismantles transformer at Berger camp
Taiwo Adeniyi & Olayemi John-Mensah
The Centagon International School organises world cancer day
Abubakar Haruna
Columns
The fall of Buhari, and the APC
Sonala Olumhense
ON THE PLIGHT OF DIVORCED MUSLIM WOMEN!
Bala Muhammad
Nigeria’s undying love of multiplying parastatals
Jibrin Ibrahim
E-zines
TAMBARI
YOUTHVILLE
Feature
What next for Onnoghen after Feb. 10?
Adelanwa Bamgboye
Inside Kano community, where royal regalia are made
Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano
Meet man who has lived in Zaria river for 44 years
Isa Sa’idu, Zaria
Opinion
Buhari and Jabez
Idang Alibi
A brief note for President Buhari in UK
Mustapha Baba, Azare, Bauchi State
UK deports Nigerians: A lesson for you and me
Hussaini Hussaini, Abuja
International
Iran lifts entry ban on American wrestlers
Court rejects Trump move to immediately restore suspended travel ban
Trump’s choice as Secretary of Army withdraws
Poll
What do you think of Tuface's cancelled protest?
A welcome development
A backward step for democracy
Undecided
Vote
View Result
Back to Voting
Cartoon
Editorial
Don’t Wreck AU’s ICC Consensus
Daily Trust
Incessant power outages
Time for LG autonomy, but…
Agriculture
Dangote begins survey of tomato farms in 6 states
Osinbajo meets members of Presidential Task Force on Food Security
Best ways to farm sweet potato, by expert
Safina Buhari
Education
Creative works of Northern women not given required attention- Prof Asabe
Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto
S/Kaduna Crisis: No student of COE, Gidan Waya was killed - Administrator
Christiana T. Alabi, Kaduna
Danfodiyo varsity graduates 322 medical laboratory scientists in 14 years
Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto
Environment
First heavy rainfall in Lagos in 2017 causes flooding, gridlock
Jigawa Govt. spends N2billion on water projects – Official
Shell rules out compensation for communities after crude discharge
Videos
Army did not capture any white
Boko haram key leaders, Chibok girls nowhere
#DailyTrustDialogue :Half measures do not yield lasting gains - Atedo Peterside
#DailyTrustDialogue : What were we spending money on? - Adeosun
Army does not make empty promises
Apostle Suleiman reacts to DSS foiled attempt to arrest him
IT World
Telcos connect 236m lines in 14yrs
Zakariyya Adaramola & Omobayo Azeez, Lagos
LG earns ‘best of the best’ CES 2017 honours
Zakariyya Adaramola
StarTimes revamps basic bouquet
Omobayo Azeez, Lagos
Labour
Sen. Wakili urges FG to increase minimum wage
Committee on National Minimum Wage to submit report next week – Ngige
We didn’t demand Buhari to address the nation – NLC
Mustapha Suleiman
Law
JUSUN calls for financial autonomy for judiciary
N1.2bn corruption: Court sets N100m bail for Ex-FCT minister's son
John Chuks Azu
Akpobolokemi, Atewe re-arraigned over N8.5b fraud
Yahaya Ibrahim, Lagos
Islamic Forum
Priest who converted to Islam tells his reason
Idris Tawfiq
Hajj 2017: NAHCON moves to cut fares over Dollar scarcity
Abbas Jimoh
World Hijab Day: 'Opposition to hijab usage benefiting Muslim women'
Abbas Jimoh
Women In Business
Why women find it difficult to access loans – Umoh
171 women, youths benefit from Anambra skill acquisition programme
IoD women summit to hold in May
Risikat Ramoni, Lagos
Property
Bauchi Assembly halts sale of land to non indigene
Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi
Kano partners Brains & Hammers to float Economic City
Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano
‘Why FG budgeted N100bn for housing fund in 2017’
Francis Arinze Iloani
Health
Complexity and simplicity: FG to create seven trauma centres across Nigeria
Danuta Kean
‘Yoga may have health benefits for people with chronic non-specific lower back pain’
Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com
Too much sitting, too little exercise may accelerate biological aging
www.sciencedaily.com
Tweets by @daily_trust