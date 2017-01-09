Monday, January 9, 2017
Kano State Govt. approves N399m for payment of WASCE, NECO fees
Aminu Kano hospital workers suspend strike
Katsina tensed as EFCC arraigns ex-gov Shema tomorrow
Breaking: FG sacks four aviation agencies CEOs
Sanusi lashes parents, leader on girl education
Jammeh must go, ECOWAS leaders insist
FG appoints Commisioners for Interior Board
Army alert public on new suicide bombers’ tactics
Here's why everyone wants "menstrual leave"
Mystery tree with inscription “Allah is the Greatest” (PHOTOS (INCLUDED)
2017; APC will deliver true democratic dividends to Nigerians – Spokesman
.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured that it will do everything possible to ensure the...
Trawlers owners commend navy over improved trade
Ronald Mutum
The President of the Nigerian Trawlers Owners Association (NITOA) Vincent Amire has commended the...
Corruption: Details of Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s bank transactions revealed in court
.
The details of bank transactions of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, a Federal High Court judge...
Kano State Govt. approves N399m for payment of WASCE, NECO fees
.
TheKano State Government has approved N398...
Buhari fires Obaze as FRN boss, appoints Sulaiman
Isiaka Wakili
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal and the replacement of the Executive...
Top Stories
High Commission in UK didn't foot Kyari's medical bill — FG
Isiaka Wakili
Aminu Kano hospital workers suspend strike
Yusha'u A. Ibrahim, Kano
Kaduna State to resume school feeding programme –Gov. el-Rufai
.
Breaking: FG sacks four aviation agencies CEOs
Chris Agabi
Photos
Mystery tree with inscription “Allah is the Greatest”
Businesses thrive at JIBWIS preaching event in Kaduna.
Applicants into Nigerian Army Depot at the screening exercise in Kaduna
Osun residents laud Gov. Aregbesola after Juma'at service in Osogbo.
General
Don urges parents to ensure proper upbringing, education of children
.
2017; APC will deliver true democratic dividends to Nigerians – Spokesman
.
How crude oil export contributes to unemployment – Expert
.
Politics
Judge refuses suit to unseal PDP secretariat
John Chuks Azu
Kure was a brilliant and forthright politician - Mark
.
Buhari mourns ex-Niger governor, Kure
Isiaka Wakili
Sports
Maradona backs Infantino’s 48-team World Cup plan
.
FIFA Council meets to expand World Cup teams to 40 or 48
-
Musa, Ndidi impress Ranieri
.
Business
Customs generated N898bn as revenue in 2016 – Spokesman
.
Arik passengers stranded in Kaduna Airport for 4 days
.
MMM: mixed reactions trail introduction of Naira-Bitcoin payments
Bamas Victoria
City News
‘Online verification of vehicle number plates will curb crime in Lagos’
Yahaya Ibrahim, Lagos
FCT minister warns vandals
Mulikatu Mukaila
Vigilantes kill two suspected robbers in shootout near Abaji
Abubakar Sadiq Isah
Columns
New dawn of plagiarism
Mahmud Jega
Leaders Act, Not Make Videos
Let’s have a break (3): Declare where you are!
Bala Muhammad
Feature
Why NOUN can’t send graduates to Law School, NYSC – Prof. Adamu
Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano
CHIBOKGIRLS: Painful memories of a thousand days
Ezekwesili is co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls Movement
The 1966 military coup
Alhaji Ahmadu Kurfi
Opinion
Banishing the ‘Kabiyesi’ syndrome
Wole Olaoye
Kano deserves better from Buhari
Bashir Shehu Yusuf, Gezawa, Kano State.
Hope, as FG rolls out social investment programme
Chukwudi Enekwechi, Abuja
International
CDD holds confab on Trump Presidency, Nigeria in Abuja
Abbas Jimoh
24-year-old man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend on fire
.
Jammeh must go, ECOWAS leaders insist
Isiaka Wakili
Editorial
Punish ‘ghost worker’ perpetrators
.
This Ban Needs a Grace Period
.
What it’s like to be a Chibok Girl
Yakubu Wasanmaza, Kaduna State
Agriculture
Kano produces 1.6m tons of rice in 2016
Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano
Sokoto farmers begin harvest of ‘shambo’ pepper
Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto
Agric budget: Strategic food reserves to gulp N4.1bn
Vincent A. Yusuf & Safina Buhari
Education
Kaduna State to resume school feeding programme –Gov. el-Rufai
.
2017 UTME forms not yet on sale – JAMB
.
Kano backs age 18 bar to keep girls in school
Judd-Leonard Okafor
Environment
Oil spill raises fresh agitation in A/Ibom
Edo to invest in waste recycling
Usman A. Bello, Benin
Flood leaves at least 50 dead,10,000 homeless
.
Videos
Footage of Nigerian soldiers fighting insurgency cooking jollof rice
Yuletide: Traffic gridlock hits Abuja-Lokoja express
Nigerian troops near Sambisa rush, scramble and fight to drink water
What Nigerians say about MMM accounts freeze
Near death, soldiers beg Buhari for food, water
IT World
LG introduces deep learning technology at CES
.
We are not responsible for set-top boxes’ activation hiccups – Pinnacle
Zakariyya Adaramola
Nipping China’s semiconductor manufacturing ambition in the bud
.
Labour
Aminu Kano hospital workers suspend strike
Yusha'u A. Ibrahim, Kano
United Labour Congress (ULC) not faction of NLC – Ajaero
Mustapha Suleiman
Gombe gears up for N-power scheme, screens 2,689
.
Law
Court grants Ademola abridgement of time for accelerated trial
.
Shortage of Judges: Justice Abang, Liman transferred
John Chuks Azu
Ekiti: Court orders remand of herdsman for damages to farm
Doyin Adebusuyi, Ado Ekiti
Islamic Forum
Mystery tree with inscription “Allah is the Greatest” (PHOTOS (INCLUDED)
Kehinde Akinyemi, Abeokuta
Sokoto State Govt denies disbanding Hisbah Commission
.
Corruption: Nigerians urged to shun apathy
Abbas Jimoh
Women In Business
How Katsina women benefit from goat breeding
Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina
What it takes to start a cupcake business
Victoria Onehi
Five tips for women to start a business
Victoria Onehi
Property
“We introduced `sack your landlord’ scheme for tenants to-rent-to-own-properties”
Mustapha Suleiman
2017: Experts chart ways for affordable housing delivery
Mustapha Suleiman & Mulikatu Mukaila
N40tn mortgage needed to address housing shortage
Mustapha Suleiman
Health
Sanusi lashes imams, parents, leaders, on girl education
FG gives $1.5m health grant to Sokoto Govt
-
Basil: Let’s hear it for the ‘wonder leaf’
