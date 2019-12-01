Zulum visits recovered Boko Haram stronghold Marte

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State yesterday visited new and old Marte, two major towns in Marte Local Government Area of the state on the shores of the Lake Chad which were long held by Boko Haram insurgents. The local government was later liberated by the Nigerian military and multinational forces.

It was the first time a civilian delegation visited the communities in years, after the insurgents’ attack in 2013. Citizens of the local government area have remained displaced till date. Majority of them live in Monguno, with some in Maiduguri. No civilian currently lives there.

Boko Haram had remained in firm control of the farming communities where the Chad Basin Development Authority has thousands of farmlands for federal government irrigation schemes in the 1980s.

During the visit, Zulum undertook assessment of destructions effected by the insurgents on public and private property.

Addressing journalists after the assessment, he assured that the state government would fast-track the reconstruction of Marte to pave way for the establishment of civil authorities. Zulum visited the Local Government Secretariat complex, the General Hospital in New Marte, and Government Secondary School New Marte, among others.

Governor Zulum was at the Nigerian Army super Camp 21 where he was received by the GOC 7 Division, Brigadier General A.K Ibrahim who briefed him on security challenges of the area and the state at large. The governor addressed troops on the front lines, thanking them for their sacrifices.

