Zulum tasks response team on Lassa fever

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has charged health professionals to ensure the full containment of Lassa fever so it does not spread.

Zulum also directed that special attention be accorded to government-controlled camps and host communities associated with forced migration of internally displaced persons.

In a statement yesterday by the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy Malam Isa Gusau, the governor called for briefing by the state Commissioner of Health and Human Resources Dr. Salisu Kwayabura, who assured that the standing emergency response team had already been activated and there was no cause for alarm.

Zulum was informed that the team comprised the health commissioner as chairman, with members that include the chief medical director of the Hospitals Management Board, an infection prevention group at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, officials of the World Health Organisation, the UNICEF and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), among others.

Zulum assured the commissioner that he would make available, whatever was required as part of measures to guarantee public health across the state.

