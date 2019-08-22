Zulum swears in 22 commissioners, 7 advisers

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday swore in 22 commissioners as well as seven special advisers and a deputy chief of staff in the Office of the Deputy Governor.

He warned them against frequent visits to the Government House, saying they should be operating from their offices.

The state Chief Judge, Kashim Zannah, administered the oath.

“You should operate from your various ministries of assignment and not frequenting the Government House except on invitations or emergencies,” Zulum said. He also charged the commissioners to be dedicated to their duties and do everything possible to actualize his administration’s policies and programmes.

The governor created the new Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to enhance the pace of the socio-economic development of the state through technological inputs into productive activities, utilize modern technology for effective management of government businesses, particularly in operational act.

