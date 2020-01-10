Zulum spends night at IDP camp, distributes blankets to 1675 families

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum spent last night at Internally Displaced Persons Camp where he distributed non-food items to 1675 families.

Zulum paid an unscheduled visit to NYSC IDP Camp at exactly 22:15 hours (10:15pm) in Maiduguri on Thursday and distributed blankets to the IDPs in order to protect them from harmattan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the visit was informed by his desire to have an interactive session with the IDPs in order to get first hand information on their situation.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

He distributed blankets, mats and other clothing materials to the IDPs, assuring them of his readiness to resettle them back to their communities and to give them all necessary livelihood support to make them self reliant.

He also assured them of the Federal government’s commitment to end Boko Haram war while calling on all and sundry to report any suspicious activities, movement or persons to the security agencies.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App