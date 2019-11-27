Zulum sacks Head of Service

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has sacked the state Head of Service, Mohammed Hassan.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Shuwa.

Shuwa said the governor also approved the appointment of Barr. Simon Malgwi, as the new HoS.

Until his appointment, Malgwi was the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice.

No reason was given for his removal.

