Zulum orders investigation into Maiduguri market ‘Kasuwar Jagol’ fire

Umara Zulum
Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has directed for investigation into the Thursday night fire at the Maiduguri GSM Market, Kasuwar Jagol.

Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Relations and Strategy, announced this in a statement issued on Friday in Maiduguri.

Gusau stated  that Zulum directed the Chief of Staff, Government House,  Babagana Wakil, to investigate the cause, assess the damage and submit its report within 24 hours.

“The governor directed the Chief of staff, Government House and five commissioners to assess the fire incident and report back today.

“The commissioners whose ministries relate to commerce, home affairs, poverty alleviation and jobs creation are to assess damage, interact with respondents, victims and other relevant persons in order to generate immediate report required by the governor.

“The governor intends to study the report and take actions deemed necessary.

“Zulum shared the pains of those whose means of livelihood and assets were torched,” Gusau said.

Dozens of shops and property worth millions of Naira were destroyed in the inferno.

