Zulum launches Borno jobs portal for 2 million applicants

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday in Maiduguri launched “Borno Jobs portal” to accommodate profiles of two million jobs’ seekers from across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Created by newly established Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation under its commissioner, Babagana Mustapha, the portal is to generate a database that will contain educational and professional expertise of all categories of citizens for the purpose of identifying potentials for employment at the federal, state, local government and private sector levels as well as create opportunities for capacity development and entrepreneurship. He said the database generated would be used to create jobs for applicants within the state and identify job opportunities at the federal and private sectors for Borno citizens who have education and skills required to fill available vacancies.

Zulum directed the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to work with Ministries of Education, Higher Education, Information and the Government House press unit towards the creation of public internet access centres and e-libraries across the 27 local government areas to increase access for jobs seekers and enhance reading culture of students. Commissioner Mustapha said the database to be generated would also be used for government’s planning purposes and for sharing with vocational skills centres being built in different parts of the state.

