Zulum lauds FG, as NDE empowers 8, 150 women, youths in Borno

About 8,150 women and youths have benefited from the federal government’s empowerment programme through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Borno State.

Daily Trust learnt that the 8, 150 women and youths were mostly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) drawn from all the 27 local governments of the state.

Speaking during the disbursement ceremony in Maiduguri, the State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, commended the federal government for initiating such programme targeting women and youths who are considered to be the most vulnerable groups.

He said that his administration would strengthen its partnership with the NDE and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Ministry of Science and Technology to look into the possibilities of inculcating emerging technologies in educational system and also curbing the menace of unemployment.

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo noted that the empowerment programme focused more on the IDPs across all the local government in the state.

Represented by the Director General of NDE, Dr. Nasir Mohammed Ladan Argungu, he noted that the starter packs and micro loans given to the beneficiaries were meant to enable them effectively start their respective businesses.

He said the federal government would be spending about N900 million in alleviating poverty in the state through the programme.

Daily Trust reports that the beneficiaries were presented with starter packs, cash and other empowerment component tools during the occasion.

