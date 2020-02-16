Zulum in talks to repatriate 120,000 refugees

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno governor Babagana Zulum has been visiting in Niger Republic to discuss modalities for “safe and dignified” repatriation of 120, 000 refugees.

On Saturday he was in Diffa district of Niger Republic to meet with refugees who fled their homes in the wake of Boko Haram insurgency attacks since 2014, said Isa Gusau, Zulum’s special adviser on public relations and strategy.

He said that the visit to Niger was to contribute in arranging modalities to fast-track safe and dignified return of the refugees for resettlement in Borno.

Many others have also taken refuge in Chad and Cameroon.

Gusau said that the governor held similar meeting in the past weeks in Abuja with officials of the Federal Ministries of Foreign Affairs; Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“Zulum traveled to Diffa from Malam-Fatori, headquarters of Abadam Local Government Council of Borno, which had been a stronghold of Boko Haram insurgents, until it was recently regained by the military.

“The visit to Malam-Fatori, is the first time in more than five years by a civilian, it happened same day the governor entered Diffa province in Niger Republic,” Gusau said in the statement.

According to him, Zulum expresses gratitude to the Nigerien authorities and host communities for their hospitality to citizens of Borno, taking refuge in their country. (NAN)

