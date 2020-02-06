Zulum: I’m proud to see Daily Trust back to printing in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State last night expressed joy that the Media Trust, publisher of Daily Trust titles has resumed production at its press in Maiduguri.

The governor arrived the press located along Baga road around 9pm in company of Daily Trust’s Chief Executive Officer, Malam Mannir Dan- Ali and other management staff of the company.

Before the visit, the delegation had had an audience with the governor at the government house in Maiduguri.

Zulum said he was happy and proud that the Daily Trust was back to producing copies in his state, saying the resumption would create jobs and enhance the local economy. He said majority of Nigerians particularly the people of Borno have high regard for Daily Trust and will always support the newspapers’ expansion drive.

“For years, I have monitored the operations of Daily Trust,” Prof. Zulum said.

“For many years I was regularly traveling between Maiduguri and other parts of the north, I used to see how on daily basis transporters were conveying the paper from Kano, leaving midnight to arrive Maiduguri in the morning, all in an effort to ensure we read the newspaper the same day.

“Daily Trust took all the pains out of passion for the people of Borno. I say so because the paper has never stopped bringing the titles even during the worst period of our trying times.

“Opening a printing press in Maiduguri only goes to confirm what we already know of how Daily Trust regards Borno. We are forever grateful for such recognition and we will continue to support the company in the best possible ways we can,” Zulum said during an audience with the delegation.

The governor who after the visit drove the delegation to the Daily Trust printing press was thereafter conducted round key sections with technicians giving explanations on different stages of the production processes.

He was thereafter presented a finished copy of the paper by the CEO.

An elated Zulum urged the company to sustain its culture of maintaining equipment so that the press does not have cause to stop production.

Malam Dan-Ali thanked the governor for finding time to visit the printing press, assuring that the company would maintain its tradition of professionalism and grassroots reporting.

The Maiduguri printing press is expected to feed states in the North East with copies of the paper.

