Zulum appoints 27 advisers

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has appointed 27 special advisers.

In a statement yesterday on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government, Permanent Secretary, Administration, Hassan Mustapha Aminami, named the appointees as Sheikh Muhammad Mustapha, Ali Audu Damasak, Mustapha Bulu, Hussaini Gambo, Bukar Busami Ardoram, Tukur Mshelia, Chief Kesta Ogualili, Mohammed Ibrahim Kwajaffa and Tijjani Goni Modu.

Others are Inna Galadima, Zahra Bukar, Mustapha Ali Sandabe, Gadau Ali Ngurno, Mohammed Maulud, Bole Modu Kachalla, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim, Bashir Maidugu, Bukar Modu Konduga, Umoru Saleh Gaya, Ali Zangeri, Tukur Ibrahim, Tijjani Lawan Kukawa, Abba Sadiq Gubio, Malam Gana Badu, Yusuf Alao, Adamu Usman Chibok and Ahmed Asheikh Zarma.

According to the statement, the appointees will be sworn in at a date to be communicated to them soon. “Portfolios will also be announced at a later date.”

