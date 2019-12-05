Zuba fruits market sets up sanitation monitoring team

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly elected Chairman of the Zuba branch of the Fruits Sellers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Talba, has said arrangement has been put in place to set up a monitoring team for environmental sanitation of the market.

Talba, who made this known after the association’s executive meeting in Zuba yesterday, said the decision to put in place the monitoring team was to ensure that the fruit market is kept clean and tidy all the time.

He added that the visit of officials of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to the market also necessitated the setting up of the team to ensure that the market is free of dirt and unnecessary dumping of refuse.

The chairman also disclosed that the association would submit a proposal to the authorities of Gwagwalada Area Council on the need to seek approval for the construction of a more befitting office and business centre in the market, adding, “because we observed that by the time we construct a more befitting office with a business centre, it will lead to more revenue generation for the association.”

