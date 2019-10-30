Zuba fruits market chair pledges unity among members

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly elected chairman of Zuba Fruits Market in Gwagwalada Area Council, Ibrahim Mohammed Talba, has promised to unite traders in the market toward ensuring a conducive environment for business.

Talba, who stated this shortly after he emerged as the new chairman of the market on Saturday, said he would also ensure that basic infrastructure was provided in the market for the benefit of both members and traders in the market.

He said lack of unity and absence of infrastructure were the basic challenges facing the market, adding that he would ensure there was synergy with other elected executives to tackle the issues headlong.

According to him, the newly elected executives would work assiduously to ensure that the market generated more revenue for the council, and commended the authorities under the leadership of Alhaji Adamu Mustapha.

He also commended the Agora of Zuba, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Umar and members of his traditional council for their support towards ensuring an election without rancor by traders in the market.

Other elected executives include, Yusuf Nakande, vice chairman; Kabiru Alfa, secretary; Ismaila Sadik, treasurer and Hussaini Salihu, financial secretary.

