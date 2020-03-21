Zlatan features Obesere in ‘Egungun be careful’ remix

ADVERTISEMENT

Zanku Music frontliner, Zlatan Ibile, serves the much awaited single ‘Egungu be careful’ featuring Fuji star, Abbas Akande Obesere, popularly known as ‘Omo rapala’.

The track, ‘Egungu be careful’, was released 18 years ago by Obesere and later started receiving love for the second time this year.

The slang ‘Egungun be careful’ has been in anticipation since the legendary musician Obesere resurfaced.

‘Egungu be careful’ has been used as a popular slogan on social media. The street hop song is a fast tempo jam, a party rocker/club banger that will disturb speakers. The track was produced by P.Prime.

Zlatan, who is famous for releasing songs with trends, quickly jumped on the trend and decided to do a remix of the track with the Fuji legend.

Obesere has been on a comeback trail since King Wole used him as a meme during #RedFlag in 2019. He has also been featured on a song by Skiibii – the title is also, ‘Egungun.’

