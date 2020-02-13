Ziyech to sign for Chelsea in 40m-euro deal — Ajax

ADVERTISEMENT

Hakim Ziyech will join Chelsea from Ajax this summer in a 40 million-euro ($43.4 million) deal, the Dutch champions confirmed Thursday.

“Ajax and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech. The player will join the Premier League club on July 1st 2020 and will finish the season in Amsterdam,” the Eredivisie outfit said in a statement.

“The clubs have agreed a deal of €40 million euros. This sum could potentially increase to a maximum of €44 million, with variable factors.”

The announcement ends days of speculation over the future of attacking midfielder Ziyech, 26, who joined Ajax in 2016 from fellow Eredivisie club FC Twente for a fee of 11 million euros.

