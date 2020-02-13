Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: How we’ll comply with Supreme Court judgement on Bayelsa — INEC
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Ziyech to sign for Chelsea in 40m-euro deal — Ajax
ADVERTISEMENT

Ziyech to sign for Chelsea in 40m-euro deal — Ajax

By . Published Date
Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech will join Chelsea from Ajax this summer in a 40 million-euro ($43.4 million) deal, the Dutch champions confirmed Thursday.

“Ajax and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech. The player will join the Premier League club on July 1st 2020 and will finish the season in Amsterdam,” the Eredivisie outfit said in a statement.

“The clubs have agreed a deal of €40 million euros. This sum could potentially increase to a maximum of €44 million, with variable factors.”

The announcement ends days of speculation over the future of attacking midfielder Ziyech, 26, who joined Ajax in 2016 from fellow Eredivisie club FC Twente for a fee of 11 million euros.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.