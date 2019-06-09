Zimbabwe’s Warriors tame Super Eagles in pre-AFCON friendly

ADVERTISEMENT

Visiting Warriors of Zimbabwe held the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a goalless draw under a rainy atmosphere at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Saturday.

The game, a pre-AFCON friendly, began an hour behind schedule because of the weather.

Both teams, set to represent their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, had several good chances at goal but none was converted owing to rains which affected the flow of ball on the pitch.

Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi who made a return to the team was named the Man of the Match. He last played for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Meanwhile, the team will depart Nigeria tomorrow to play against Senegal at the Ismailia Stadium on June 16 before they finally kickstart their campaign in Egypt.

