Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe dies at 95

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe is dead, aged 95.

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa announced Mugabe’s death on his official Twitter handle.

He said Mugabe was an icon of liberation and pan-Africanist who “dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people.”

“His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten,” the president added.

