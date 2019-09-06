  1. Home
  2. Tribute
  3. Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe dies at 95
ADVERTISEMENT

Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe dies at 95

By juddleonard@yahoo.com Published Date

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe is dead, aged 95.

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa announced Mugabe’s death on his official Twitter handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Mugabe was an icon of liberation and pan-Africanist who “dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people.”

“His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten,” the president added.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.