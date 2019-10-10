Zenit’s Malcom sidelined until March after surgery

Brazilian striker Malcom, Zenit Saint Petersburg’s new €40-million recruit from Barcelona, is sidelined until March following an operation, the club announced on Thursday.
Malcom injured his hip on August 10 during his first game for the Russian side.
He “will not play until the end of the winter break of the 2019/2020 season,” which runs from December to March, Zenit said in a statement.
“After extensive medical examinations by some of Europe’s leading specialists, it was decided that an operation was the best course of action.”