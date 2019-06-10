Zenith Bank to support UniAbuja infrastructure

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman and founder of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia, has pledged the bank’s support to the University of Abuja on infrastructure development in the school.

Mr. Ovia made the commitment shortly after the University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Michael U. Adikwu, honoured him as the pillar of the university in Abuja.

Mr. Ovia, who was represented by Mr. Valentine Eze, an assistant general manager at the bank, also said its relationship with the university has been cordial and going forward, there will be more areas of cooperation.

He also pledged the bank’s partnership with the university to help some of its departments build capacity going forward.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Michael U. Adikwu, noted that one of his major concerns was how to bring in the corporate world and indeed other sectors to assist in repositioning the university, since a citadel of learning is collectively owned by the entire society; especially, given the quantum of work needed to be done

He said the university found in Zenith a worthy partner.

“I want to specially commend the speed with which that structure was executed and to me such shows the high level of effectiveness that Zenith Bank is known for in its business dealings with the public” Prof. Adikwu said.

