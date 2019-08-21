Zenith Bank rewards victorious D’Tigress with cash

ADVERTISEMENT

By David Ngobua

ADVERTISEMENT

For winning the Afrobasket title for the fourth time, players and officials of Nigeria’s senior women basketball team, D’Tigress were on Tuesday given undisclosed cash reward by Zenith Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

D’Tigress last Sunday night defeated host Senegal 6-55 to win the Afrobasket title back to- back having won their third title in 2017.

Speaking during the reception, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, expressed his excitement on the feat achieved by the girls.

“I am extremely happy to receive the victorious and elegant Queens with the trophy,” he said.

“One is for you to be a champion, but another thing is to defend the title which you (D’Tigress) have done in grand style. You didn’t just do that, but you defeated your major rival at their bedroom to lift the trophy.

“This result is a source of joy to us at Zenith Bank that all our investment in the last 15 years is not in vain. To appreciate your victory, we will send a token put into individual accounts including the players, the officials and the backroom staff.”

While reacting to the reception and cash rewards given to the team, the captain of the D’Tigress, Adaora Elonu, appreciated the bank for their support as she appealed for more supports towards the Olympic Games qualifiers

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App