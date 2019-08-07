Zedvance launches MoneyPal, offers loans to non-salary earners

ADVERTISEMENT

A leading consumer finance company, Zedvance Limited, has launched its dedicated mobile lending app – MoneyPal – aimed at making loans easily accessible to non-salary earners, especially Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) owners to boost their businesses.

Commenting on the mobile app in Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer, Zedvance Limited, Jerry Osagie, said, “Our investment in digitalizing our business has allowed us to anticipate and meet our customer needs in increasingly efficient ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This has also allowed us to disburse loans to customers round-the-clock in a few minutes, ensuring that we are always there for our customers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Osagie, “With the MoneyPal app, subscribers can request for Zedvance Nano loans – typically low-ticket loans which are payable within a short time; or salary-based loans – of up to N5million and at tenures of up to 24months at amazing interest rates.”

Since it launched its operations in 2015, Zedvance has provided loans to only salary earners in the public and private sectors.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App