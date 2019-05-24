Zamfara: We have to accept judgement — APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC National Vice Chairman, South South, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, says the ruling party has no option than to accept the ruling of the Supreme Court that nullified its victories at the governorship as well as state/federal legislative polls in Zamfara State.

Eta, who fielded questions from journalists on Friday after a meeting of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, said the party had learnt some lessons from the scenario in Zamfara State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said with the judgement, “it’s a sad day for every member of the APC. It’s a very sad day for us.”

When asked whether the party mismanaged the crises in Zamfara, he said, “I don’t think that the party mismanaged the crises in our Zamfara state chapter. We don’t have any option than to accept the judgement of the Supreme Court and go ahead and learn some lessons from it. That is what I can say for now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On his view on the place of internal democracy in the country, Eta said, “for me, I am a democrat. The issue of internal democracy is a serious problem in our country but it is work in progress. We have made a lot of stride in the party.”

Friday`s NWC meeting was attended briefly by Yobe State Governor-elect, Mai Mala Buni, the outgoing National Secretary.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App