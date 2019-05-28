Zamfara: Wakala heads 79 man transition committee

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zamfara state governor-elect Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the constitution of 79-man transition committee and other sub-committees for handover and take over of the administration of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by comrade Jamilu Aliyu Zanna and issued to newsman in Gusau, the state capital. The committee is to be chaired by Malam Ibrahim Wakala Muhammad who is the Deputy Governor of the state.

According to the statement, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Dammadami will serve as the secretary of the committee while Abubakar Ja’afaru Maradun will serve as ssistant secretary and Shehu Garba Black and Lawal Abubakar Zanna will also serve as assistant secretary one and two respectively.

