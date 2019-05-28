  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Zamfara: Wakala heads 79 man transition committee
ADVERTISEMENT

Zamfara: Wakala heads 79 man transition committee

By Shehu Umar, Gusau  Published Date

The Zamfara state governor-elect Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the constitution of 79-man transition committee and other sub-committees for handover and take over of the administration of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by comrade Jamilu Aliyu Zanna and issued to newsman in Gusau, the state capital. The committee is to be chaired by Malam Ibrahim Wakala Muhammad who is the Deputy Governor of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Dammadami will serve as the secretary of the committee while Abubakar Ja’afaru Maradun will serve as ssistant secretary and Shehu Garba Black and Lawal Abubakar Zanna will also serve as assistant secretary one and two respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.