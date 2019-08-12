Zamfara: Time to proceed with caution

ADVERTISEMENT

Peace is the freedom from disturbance and a period in which there is no war or war has ended. Zamfara’s challenges require dialogue to address them and to maintain law and order. Dialogue remains the most important thing necessary to bring and sustain the level of peace returning to the state. it is worrisome and one wonders what kind of sermon is this, when the State Governor Spat fire recently alleging that some Political leaders in the State including former Governor Abdulaziz Yari and some Local Government Chairmen in the State are blatant saboteurs who are going about discrediting the efforts of the present Government in bringing lasting peace to the state, that these opposition political leaders are meeting with bandits terrorizing the state convincing them to change their minds about the whole peace process.

This is not the best of times for this kind of allegations and assertions as this will over heat the polity that is now breathing fresh air and this will show partiality in the treatment of various elements in the state, what the government needs to do now is to make policy statements that would unite the people and discourage divisions of diverse groups and make the citizens not to be their brother’s keeper and neighbours to themselves. Governance is about service to the people at all times and at all cost. The Yari administration has contributed to the growth and development of the state and not to mention anybody as political relevant, the former Governor will not stoop low to be negotiating with bandits that had hold the state hostage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zamfara State’s diversity of views and challenges requires determined and resilient leaders like former Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar but unfortunately some individuals and groups of people are hell-bent in tarnishing and dragging his name and reputation to the mud, creating chaos and anarchy in the State for their selfish gains but the former Governor continues to demonstrate that he is reformed and a democrat whose official conduct with constitutional authority will always be governed by the rule of law despite needless provocations. This is commendable.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the time to use unprecedented approaches to solving the challenges facing the state and no one with genuine intentions should be ignore or seen as perceived enemy.

As we continue to pray fervently to Almighty Allah the creator of all things to intervene to these realities of our time, we must all be caution of our pronouncements so that we don’t inflict maximum damage on the state and its people.

Abdullahi Yahuza Sallame wrote from Talata Mafara, Zamfara State.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App